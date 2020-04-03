It’s a donut, it’s a bobblehead, he could be “the sexiest man alive”.

Dr. Anthony Fauci became a celebrity and an unlikely hero during the coronavirus pandemic, thanks to his daily briefings and his decades-long career in infectious disease control. And his ascent to glory has languages ​​that are agitated in more than one way.

Online petition in the press calls for 79-year-old public health expert to be named “The Most Living Man in People Magazine”, a title awarded to famous stallions such as David Beckham, Dwayne ” The Rock ”Johnson and Idris Elba.

The director of the National Institute of Allergies and Infectious Diseases was also immortalized in the form of a bobble toy and delicious pastries. Thursday, Hall of Fame and Bobblehead National Museum unveiled a model of Dr. Fauci, part of whose proceeds will go to the American Hospital Association to support the 100 million mask challenge.

The fans really devour Dr Fauci too. A bakery in Rochester, New York, put the face of the infectious disease expert on donuts last week and they sell like hotcakes in the store and online.

The face of the coronavirus crisis and the White House COVID-19 task force were even T-shirts, candles and many other fan art.

The fandom led hundreds to sign a Change.org petition for Dr. Fauci to receive the title of the sexiest man in the world for 2020.

“Her comforting and intelligent demeanor helped ease our national anxiety,” said the petition. “He is telling the truth to power, a force that few have right now. Her kind face and way of speaking soothes during the storm. For sapiophiles and many others, he is definitely the sexiest man alive in 2020. “

With nearly 500 or more signatures, People’s editor Dan Wakeford even saw the petition.

“The farce of April Fool or not, Dr. Anthony Fauci is indeed the last unexpected” star “to emerge from the daily press briefings of the COVID-19 working group,” said Wakeford. in a statement to Women’s Wear Daily. “It has helped bring” must-see television “back to the masses, who are hungry for wisdom on how best to take care of the health and safety of their families in this time of uncertainty. Smart is sexy, no doubt. “

Wakeford tells the fashion industry that he is solely responsible for choosing the recipient and has even released details of how the person is chosen each November.

“The prestige of being on the cover of People means that you are still the most talked about person in America,” he says.