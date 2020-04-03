WASHINGTON – A House committee will be created to oversee the deployment of the historic $ 2,000 billion coronavirus rescue, President Nancy Pelosi announced Thursday.

The House Select Committee on the Coronavirus Crisis will be chaired by Representative Jim Clyburn (D-SC) and will ensure that the largest aid program in US history reaches families in need and is not exploited by scammers looking to enrich themselves from the pandemic.

The agency is also said to have subpoena powers, Pelosi having told reporters during a conference call that there have been reports of people claiming to have masks, presumably for financial gain.

“We have no higher priority than ensuring that the money goes to working families,” she said, adding that the committee would also protect itself from “rising prices and political patronage “.

“This is not an investigation into the administration. We want to make sure that there are no exploiters out there,” Pelosi insisted on Thursday. “Where there is money, there is also often mischief. “

“The committee should act before the law to protect much of fraud and waste abuse. This applies not only to government, but also to the private sector. “

The body, which will be made up of both Republicans and Democrats, will also ensure that the federal response is based on “the best science possible,” the House leader added.