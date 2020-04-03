The speaker told reporters during a conference call that the committee will immediately focus on “the here and now”, not the Trump administration’s initial response to the pandemic, although she said that ‘There will come a time when such an examination will be appropriate.

She said the committee “will have expert staff and the committee will be empowered to examine all aspects of the federal response to the coronavirus and to ensure that taxpayer dollars are spent wisely and efficiently to save lives, provide relief and benefit our economy. “

Pelosi said the committee will be able to exercise oversight and would have the power to issue subpoenas.

“There is no point in having a committee unless you have subpoena power,” she said.

“We hope there will be cooperation,” she added. “We want to make sure there are no exploiters out there.”

Although Pelosi has the power to propose the formation of such a select committee, the House must vote on a resolution to actually create it, in accordance with House rules. But it is unlikely to happen in the short term since the House should not have votes before April 20, and when exactly the House will return is still uncertain.

Pelosi also spoke of his view that Congress will need to take further legislative action to deal with the crisis.

“Every day we see the need for further action,” she said, adding: “The Democrats in the House continued our work through daily conference calls with our front line staff and between us,” she said.

GOP leader Kevin McCarthy reiterated on Thursday that he did not agree with Pelosi’s efforts to draft a fourth coronavirus response bill, saying that Congress should focus on getting it right implementation of the first three bills.

A fourth stimulus bill “is not appropriate at the moment,” he said in a phone call to journalists.

“I’m for infrastructure in the future,” said McCarthy, but he wants to make sure it’s “targeted, that it works.” Asked about President Donald Trump’s support for a huge package of infrastructure to boost the economy, McCarthy said Trump would also like “to be targeted and timely.”

McCarthy also criticized Pelosi’s decision to form a special House committee on the coronavirus crisis, arguing that such a committee would be “redundant” because existing House committees are able to exercise oversight, and there are other control provisions in the coronavirus legislation that has been passed.

McCarthy also said he was concerned that Clyburn would head the committee.

“MP Clyburn is the one who thought this was a good time to restructure the government. We shouldn’t be doing this,” said the California Republican.

McCarthy warned that setting up the select committee would require a vote in the House.

“I don’t know when we will come back to vote on this issue. I don’t know what the budget would be. I don’t know what the responsibility would be. And I’m just wondering, does the speaker trust the Committee to surveillance? “he said.

Secretary of the Treasury Steve Mnuchin said later on Thursday that he also did not support the creation of a select committee. Asked at the White House press conference on whether he thought the committee was necessary, Mnuchin replied, “I don’t think so.”

“Both parties wanted us to have control, we wanted us to be transparent. We have full transparency,” he said, referring to the control committee. “And again, this committee will review the money we spend,” added Mnuchin.

When asked if she would support a commission to investigate what happened at the start of the crisis, Pelosi said she was “a big proponent of after action review”, and that it was “absolutely” necessary in this case.

She said that it is “something we should discuss” and that it should be bipartisan. Anything that affects so many Americans, she added, needs an after-action review – “not to point the finger, but to make sure it doesn’t happen again the way it s ‘is produced “.

“At the moment, we just have to work together to overcome this. But as we do, we don’t want to make more mistakes,” she said.

The creation of the panel comes after the Congress adopted a massive and far-reaching recovery plan with an estimated price of around $ 2 trillion to respond to the economic and public health benefits of the rapid spread of the devastating disease.

Legislation represents the largest package of emergency aid in U.S. history and represents a massive financial injection into a struggling economy with provisions to help struggling workers, small businesses and industries in the United States with economic disruption.

Pelosi called on all Americans to take care of themselves in the midst of the current crisis.

“Be careful, wash your hands, stay hydrated and as I always say, you can never dance too much, especially when you are at home,” she said.