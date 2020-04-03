An Oklahoma newspaper caused panic among parents in a local school district by publishing an article on April Fools who said that all students should repeat their current year next year.

The retracted fake story, which was supposed to be a farce, was posted on Facebook by the Sapulpa Times, sparking a wave of worried investigations into Sapulpa schools, the district said.

“We have received a number of calls, text messages and Facebook messages expressing concern and asking about a Facebook article posted by Sapulpa Times this morning regarding our schools and students,” the public school said on Wednesday. Sapulpa on his official Facebook account.

The district added that it only learned about the false story after it was published. He called the newspaper’s farce “ill-advised and in bad taste”. the world Tulsa has reported.

State students switched to distance learning for the rest of the year as a protective measure against the coronavirus.

The newspaper’s owner and editor, Micah Choquette, then sent a letter of apology to the school.

Choquette called the farce a “bad joke attempt on the April Fool who became much more sour than we expected.

“With hindsight, publishing the story was a mistake and the joke was not funny for many anxious parents and teachers who have to prepare for distance learning next week,” said Choquette.

“We sincerely apologize for any grief or stress that history may have caused.”

With post wires