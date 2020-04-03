The meeting, convened by Saudi Arabia, will be held by videoconference and will include oil producers From outside the OPEC + alliance which includes Russia and a few other countries, two high-level sources from the OPEC secretariat told CNN Business. The final guest list has not yet been finalized, they said.

The United States, the United Kingdom, Canada and Mexico could be invited, according to reports.

The meeting comes after President Donald Trump suggested that massive production cuts may be underway and that Saudi Arabia called for an “urgent” effort to restore “balance” to the oil market.

WE Oil prices Trump tweeted on Thursday that he hoped and expected that Saudi Arabia and Russia would cut production between 10 and 15 million barrels a day.

Prices continued to rise on Friday, recovering some of the massive drop seen in the past month. Brent crude futures, the global benchmark, traded more than 6% at $ 31.56 a barrel. Saudi Arabia and Russia have been locked in an epic price war since the start of March, when the OPEC + alliance cracked, flooding the market for cheap petroleum oil as well as the demand craters due to the Coronavirus pandemic . Crude oil had collapsed to its lowest level in 18 years, crushing oil companies and US energy stocks. Russia and Saudi Arabia started the feud when the coronavirus was considered a “brief health scare,” said Stephen Innes, chief global market strategist at AxiCorp in a note. Now that it is turning into one of the most serious economic knocks since the Great Depression, “there is going to be a change of heart,” he added. While the news of the meeting will support oil prices, probably avoiding a single-digit slide and easing the enormous pressure on storage facilities “Whatever cuts are agreed, they will not be sufficient to meet the excess supply in the short / medium term,” said Innes. – Matt Egan contributed to the report

