The meeting, convened by Saudi Arabia, will be held by videoconference and will bring together oil producers from outside the OPEC + alliance, which includes Russia and a few other countries, two high-level sources in the secretariat told CNN Business. ‘OPEC. The final guest list has not yet been finalized, they said.

The United States, the United Kingdom, Canada and Mexico could be invited, according to reports.

The meeting comes after President Donald Trump suggested that massive production cuts may be underway and that Saudi Arabia called for an “urgent” effort to restore “balance” to the oil market.

Trump tweeted on Thursday that he hoped and expected that Saudi Arabia and Russia would cut production from 10 to 15 million barrels a day.

Prices continued to rise on Friday, recovering some of the massive drop seen in the past month. Brent crude futures, the global benchmark, traded more than 9% at $ 32.77 a barrel. Saudi Arabia and Russia have been locked in an epic price war since early March when the OPEC + alliance broke down, flooding the market for cheap petroleum oil as well as demand craters due to the pandemic. of coronavirus. Crude oil had collapsed to its lowest level in 18 years, crushing oil companies and US energy stocks. Russia and Saudi Arabia started the feud when the coronavirus was considered a “brief health scare,” said Stephen Innes, chief global market strategist at AxiCorp in a note. Now that it is turning into one of the most serious economic knocks since the Great Depression, “there is going to be a change of heart,” he added. While the news of the meeting will support oil prices, probably avoiding a single-digit slide and easing the enormous pressure on storage facilities “Whatever cuts are agreed, they will not be sufficient to meet the excess supply in the short / medium term,” said Innes. Will American producers cut? Analysts have expressed skepticism that Saudi Arabia and Russia will suddenly turn around and cut production almost as much as Trump suggested, especially since Russia’s massive cuts would undermine its goal of drowning producers expensive American shale in a sea of ​​cheap oil. According to Matt Smith, director of commodity research at ClipperData, even 10 million barrels, the low end of the production cuts announced by Trump, account for almost all of Saudi Arabia’s production. Saudi Arabia is by far the largest producer of OPEC and has done much of the heavy lifting to reduce supply since the group began limiting production in 2017. Now it seems he wants others to help. A source within the OPEC + alliance told CNN Business that it was unfair for two or three producers to assume most of the responsibility. “We have to see the burden sharing,” said the person. Previous cuts by OPEC and its allies have given American shale producers the opportunity to gain market share. The United States has recently overtaken Russia and Saudi Arabia as the world’s largest oil producer. But there are signs that American producers may now join a global effort to save prices. “While we normally compete, we have agreed that # COVID19 requires unprecedented levels of international cooperation, “tweeted Ryan Sitton, commissioner for the Texas Railroad Commission, which regulates the state’s energy industry. Chevron CVX (( Exxon Mobil XOM (( President Trump is also expected to meet with the leaders of some of the largest US oil companies, includingand, the Wall Street newspaper reported , citing people familiar with the subject. Russian President Vladimir Putin is scheduled to meet with leaders of major Russian energy companies on Friday. – Matt Egan and Nathan Hodge contributed to the report

Source —–> https://www.cnn.com/2020/04/03/business/oil-prices-opec-meeting/index.html