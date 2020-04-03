The United States, the United Kingdom, Canada and Mexico could be invited, according to reports.
The meeting comes after President Donald Trump suggested that massive production cuts may be underway and that Saudi Arabia called for an “urgent” effort to restore “balance” to the oil market.
Prices continued to rise on Friday, recovering some of the massive drop seen in the past month. Brent crude futures, the global benchmark, traded more than 9% at $ 32.77 a barrel.
Russia and Saudi Arabia started the feud when the coronavirus was considered a “brief health scare,” said Stephen Innes, chief global market strategist at AxiCorp in a note. Now that it is turning into one of the most serious economic knocks since the Great Depression, “there is going to be a change of heart,” he added.
Will American producers cut?
Analysts have expressed skepticism that Saudi Arabia and Russia will suddenly turn around and cut production almost as much as Trump suggested, especially since Russia’s massive cuts would undermine its goal of drowning producers expensive American shale in a sea of cheap oil.
According to Matt Smith, director of commodity research at ClipperData, even 10 million barrels, the low end of the production cuts announced by Trump, account for almost all of Saudi Arabia’s production.
Saudi Arabia is by far the largest producer of OPEC and has done much of the heavy lifting to reduce supply since the group began limiting production in 2017. Now it seems he wants others to help.
A source within the OPEC + alliance told CNN Business that it was unfair for two or three producers to assume most of the responsibility. “We have to see the burden sharing,” said the person.
Previous cuts by OPEC and its allies have given American shale producers the opportunity to gain market share. The United States has recently overtaken Russia and Saudi Arabia as the world’s largest oil producer.
But there are signs that American producers may now join a global effort to save prices.
“While we normally compete, we have agreed that # COVID19 requires unprecedented levels of international cooperation, “tweeted Ryan Sitton, commissioner for the Texas Railroad Commission, which regulates the state’s energy industry.
