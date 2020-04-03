President Donald Trump suggested that massive production cuts may be underway and Saudi Arabia called for an “urgent” meeting between OPEC, Russia and other anonymous nations to restore “balance” on the oil market.

Even though no date has been set for such a meeting – and no agreement to cut production has yet been announced – the oil market has celebrated.

US oil prices jumped 35% to $ 27.39 a barrel after Trump said on Twitter that he hopes and expects Saudi Arabia and Russia to cut production by between 10 and 15 million barrels per day. Crude oil closed 25% higher at $ 25.32 a barrel. This exceeds the previous one-day record set exactly two weeks ago.

Trump’s tweet followed a call with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

“If that happens, it will be great for the oil and gas industry!” the american president tweeted.

Saudi Arabia and Russia have been locked in an epic price war since early March, flooding the oil market with cheap petroleum as demand crates due to the coronavirus pandemic. Crude oil fell to its lowest level in 18 years, crushing oil companies and US energy stocks.

‘Sharing the burden’

Although Trump has suggested that the deep cuts will come only from Saudi Arabia and Russia, there are signs that OPEC is looking for other countries, including possibly the United States, to participate.

“We have to see the burden sharing,” a source within the OPEC + alliance told John Defterios of CNN Business. “It is not fair that two or three producers of OPEC + assume most of the responsibilities.

Previous cuts by OPEC and its allies have given American shale producers the opportunity to gain market share. The United States has recently overtaken Russia and Saudi Arabia as the world’s largest oil producer.

“The Saudis are absolutely clear that they are not doing this alone. It is not just a Saudi-Russian cut,” said Helima Croft, global head of commodity strategy for RBC Capital. “They are done with the situation where they cut and the United States grows.”

Some American oil producers have urged Texas officials to impose caps on state oil production – a step that would go against the industry’s free market ethics. The Railroad Commission of Texas, which regulates the state’s energy industry, has not exercised this power for more than 40 years.

Ryan Sitton, a commissioner for the regulator, said on Thursday that he had had a “great conversation” with Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak during which they discussed the need to withdraw 10 million barrels per day of the world’s oil supply.

“Although we normally compete,” said Sitton Tweeter , “we have agreed that # COVID19 requires unprecedented levels of international cooperation.” He added that he would hold talks with the Saudi energy minister soon.

Trump also tweeted that Ben Salman had spoken with Russian President Vladimir Putin. However, the Kremlin denied that such a phone call had taken place, news that removed some of the heat from the huge spike in oil prices.

A truce between Saudi Arabia and Russia would help an oil market which analysts say is overloaded by around 25 million barrels a day. The demand for transportation fuels in particular has been decimated by travel restrictions aimed at containing the pandemic.

“Completely unrealistic”

The official Saudi news agency said in a tweet on Thursday that the kingdom is seeking a meeting for members of the OPEC + alliance, which includes Russia, “and another group of countries” in an attempt to try to achieve to a “fair solution to restore desire the balance of the oil markets. “

It is not clear who would be part of this additional group of countries.

The tweet said the invitation was part of Saudi Arabia’s efforts to support the global economy “and to appreciate the demand from the President and the demand from American friends.”

Analysts have expressed skepticism that Saudi Arabia and Russia will suddenly turn around and cut production almost as much as Trump suggested.

“This is a totally unrealistic expectation,” said Matt Smith, director of commodity research at ClipperData.

Smith pointed out that even the low end of Trump’s announced production cuts, 10 million barrels, accounts for almost all of Saudi Arabia’s production.

“From a logical point of view, from a political point of view, it makes no sense,” he said.

Big cuts by Russia would undermine its goal of drowning high-cost American shale producers in a sea of ​​cheap oil.

The recent drop in oil prices to $ 20 a barrel will likely trigger a wave of bankruptcies and layoffs in the US oil industry, including in many Republican states.

Demand, not supply, is the number one problem

Reductions in production from Russia and Saudi Arabia would alleviate great pressure on the oil market.

However, the main cause of the oil crash is weak demand, not excess supply. Extreme restrictions on the coronavirus pandemic have resulted in an unprecedented collapse in demand for oil. The highways are empty. Jet planes were parked. And the factories don’t work.

Demand for gasoline in the United States, the No. 1 swing factor in global demand for oil, is plummeting because most Americans have been forced to work from home.

IHS Markit estimates that gasoline demand in the United States could collapse by more than 50% during the coronavirus response period. This would easily exceed the demand lost during the Great Recession.

All this means that even if there is a truce between Saudi Arabia and Russia, prices can remain under pressure.

– John Defterios contributed to this article.