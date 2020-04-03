“In the event that resuscitation is discontinued and the body is in public view, the body may be left in the care of NYPD,” said the note sent to suppliers to NYC EMS describing the temporary change published in response to the pandemic in progress.

If the response from the New York Police Service (NYPD) is delayed, EMS teams are asked to call the Dead on Arrival police withdrawal teams, according to the memo.

Josef Schenker, chairman of the New York Regional Emergency Medical Advisory Committee (REMAC) – who published the memo – explains that patients who fall into this category – patients with cardiac arrest who fail to take a pulse after CPR in the field – are less likely to be resuscitated and their transportation puts EMS workers at risk. Transportation in an enclosed space, the ambulance, can potentially expose EMTs to Covid-19.

The memo was released immediately on March 31.

“The number of cardiac arrests has increased dramatically during this current pandemic. The reality is that we must do our best to protect our providers,” said Schenker, adding that “the standard of care is maintained.” “Doing CPR, performing rescue breathing are very, very high risk procedures in this environment,” said Schenker, even with personal protective equipment (PPE). “The likelihood that you will have resuscitation after doing all the CPR in the field is so low that the risk of doing CPR in this ambulance is so great that it outweighs the benefits of transportation,” he said. -he declares. “The success of this resuscitation is very weak”, he added, “the risk is more dangerous than the benefit”. He reassured that emergency medical technicians (EMTs) provide the same level of care as a hospital. “The ambulance brings the emergency room (ER) to the patient providing the same care that you would receive in the hospital. It does not add much success.” Schenker explained that EMTs do about 30 minutes of resuscitation and 20 minutes of advanced life support. Schenker said that all of these vital measures are taken before a patient is transported. General procedures dictate that patients are usually only taken to hospital once they have a pulse again. If no pulse is found, the general procedure is to contact a group called a medical checkup, a group of doctors who are on call to offer help, to decide whether or not to declare a patient dead on the places or take them to the hospital, said Schenker. The memo eliminates this step, unless a medical supervisor gives a direct order to bring the patient to the hospital. REMAC is the group that develops, approves and implements pre-hospital treatment and protocols for EMS providers in New York. New York State Department of Communications director Jonah Bruno said the department “has not published or approved any such guidelines, but we are working with EMS providers throughout the state to ensure the health and safety of all New Yorkers, as we mount a coordinated response to the Covid-19 pandemic. “ The New York Department of Mental Health and Hygiene referred to the state health department when questioned about the memo. Although this advice is temporary, REMAC continues to update their protocols as warranted by the current situation, according to the notifications sent to EMS providers. “We will follow these guidelines and develop a plan to implement these policies,” said FDNY Deputy Commissioner Frank Dwyer in a statement to CNN. The FDNY provides EMS services in New York City. CNN has contacted the NYPD for comment.

