Mount Sinai West nurses say they are finally getting more protective gowns after The Post revealed a shortage of safety equipment, so terrible that some staff were forced to carry trash bags.

Manhattan hospital staff said Thursday that the supplies he desperately needed made it possible for him to change his robe more frequently, including each time he visited a new patient, and to reduce the risk of infecting those who did not have COVID-19.

Last week, The Post revealed how desperate healthcare workers wore trash bags on their robes and uniforms when they learned there were no more robes at the hospital near Columbus Circle.

The image on the “Treated Like Trash” home page of three nurses from West Mount Sinai posing in a corridor while they were carrying black plastic garbage bags to protect themselves aroused a passionate response from lawmakers, including the Speaker of the House, Nancy Pelosi, who called for more.

The report also revealed the death of assistant director of nursing Kious Kelly, 48, who died tragically from COVID-19 last Tuesday – his colleagues linking his death to the lack of protective equipment.

Hospital staff said they were forced to wear the same gown and respirators for the entire shift, raising concerns about the spread of COVID-19 between patients .

Faced with a severe shortage of personal protective equipment nationwide, the Trump administration recently approved a technology that would allow health workers to sterilize and reuse the rare N95 masks.