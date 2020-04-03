“My wife and I have decided that it would be safer for our family, for our 17-month-old daughter and for my wife, to leave our apartment until it is finished, as I return to this high risk environment all the days, “he said to the camera while sitting in his car. “I don’t know how long it will be, but this morning when I left the house and said goodbye to my wife and daughter who knows how long. It will probably take several weeks before seeing them again in person.”

Bai, attending physician at Mt. Sinai Queens Hospital shared her difficult decision in a video diary documenting her day in the coronavirus pandemic.

New York was the hardest hit state in the United States with more than 84,000 confirmed cases of coronavirus and more than 2,200 deaths. The outbreak has threatened to overwhelm the health care system, and doctors have warned that there is a shortage of space, ventilators and supplies.

“You can see that all the rooms are full,” said Bai as he moved to the patient beds in the hallways. “Usually these rooms are very clean and empty. And now you can see, there are patients everywhere because of this. It makes the job very difficult, and we do our best to treat everyone. ” “All these patients here, sitting in the hallways because we are full. All these patients in the hallway have all been seen, even if we are overflowing – (we) try our best to always provide care for them, which we do . You can see here that patients have the oxygen tanks they need. “ Bai knew it would be a tough day from the start. The night before, he said, more than 60 patients were waiting for a hospital bed with Covid-19. “I don’t know what it will look like this morning, but it probably won’t be much different from last night, which means it’s going to be a busy day. It has been difficult,” he said. After arriving at the hospital, he put on layers of PPE that usually stay on for the whole day, including an N95 mask, a surgical mask on top of that, and eye protection. “If I have to embark on a high-risk procedure, like intubating a patient, that is to say putting a patient on a ventilator, we have face masks covering the entire area and all your equipment,” he said. he declares. “And after we finish the procedure, it comes off, and we wipe that off and disinfect it for the next use . “ His shift was scheduled to end at 5:00 p.m., but he said he stayed until about 7:00 p.m. to finish caring for the patients. Bai, the red nose from the tight fit of his PPE, admitted that the day had been difficult. “The (emergency department) is really full and everyone is doing their best to give everyone the treatment they need. I mean I’m tired. I’m going to go home and try to sleep , and we will be back tomorrow, “he said. “I mean, I mean, the things I see in the emergency room are scary. I’m a little scared myself. But it’s nice to see all these people coming from everywhere, from other emergency services. hospital, other parts of the country by intervening to help. “So it’s not going to be easy. I mean it’s going to be really difficult and it won’t get any harder in the next two weeks,” said Bai. “But we will get through this as best we can, and try to use the resources we have, the best we can to help as many people as possible.”

