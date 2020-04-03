According to a new report, a radiology technician working at a New Jersey hospital overwhelmed by coronavirus patients said he was worried that he would never see his children again.

The technician, who did not want to be identified in an interview with KYW-TV, works in a busy hospital in south Jersey.

“We receive an N95 mask at the start of the week and are told to use it all week,” said the employee. “The irony of this is before everything happens, if we used a mask more than once, we would be written for it.”

He said he was often concerned about reusing the same potentially contaminated mask.

“I’m looking forward to Fridays because I know I have at least two days off, I don’t have to worry, will today be the day I get it ? ” he said at the station.

“I am worried about when it will end and how long it will last,” he added. “Will I ever see my children again?”

Governor Phil Murphy said Wednesday that “we always welcome anyone with prior health care experience to help us here in New Jersey. We invite you to join thousands of people. “

More than 5,000 volunteers have mobilized, but some are under pressure, said the worker at the point of sale.

“They are so stressed that they cannot do their jobs,” he said. “They were asked to go home and recover.”

At least 22,255 people in the Garden State have tested positive for the coronavirus since the announcement of the first case on March 4. NJ.com reported. A total of 355 COVID-19 patients died.