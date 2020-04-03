“On the one hand, I will leave the story to historians in terms of how we got here,” said Murphy. “But on the other hand, we have – we all have to make one of the biggest post-mortems, when the dust settles, in the history of our country.”
“We have to understand how we got to this point and make sure we never get there again,” he added.
Murphy’s comments echo those of Democrats in Congress calling for a commission to investigate what happened at the start of the coronavirus crisis, with the number of American cases exceeding 236,000 on Thursday and continuing to rise.
When asked if she would support a commission to investigate what happened at the start of the crisis, Pelosi said there was “absolutely” a need, that it was “something which we should discuss “and that it should be bipartisan.
Anything that affects so many Americans, added the Californian Democrat, needs an after-action review – “not to point the finger, but to make sure it doesn’t happen the way it does. is produced “.
Murphy also said on Friday that while the New Jerseyans are “grateful” for the federal support they have received to fight the coronavirus, “we need much more.”
He cited his state’s efforts to purchase personal protective equipment from foreign and domestic vendors and to build hospitals.
“But in all of these chains, in all of these ways, we can only do so much. One state cannot do the same,” said Murphy. “Again, we need our federal partners with us.”
Source —–> http://rss.cnn.com/~r/rss/cnn_latest/~3/kx5jQu18Sog/index.html