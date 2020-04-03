When asked about CNN’s Wolf Blitzer, overdue maintenance on some of the federal government’s ventilation reserves revealed on national readiness levels, Murphy noted that the fans New Jersey had received from the federal government “had a high operating rate”.

“On the one hand, I will leave the story to historians in terms of how we got here,” said Murphy. “But on the other hand, we have – we all have to make one of the biggest post-mortems, when the dust settles, in the history of our country.”

“We have to understand how we got to this point and make sure we never get there again,” he added.

Murphy’s comments echo those of Democrats in Congress calling for a commission to investigate what happened at the start of the coronavirus crisis, with the number of American cases exceeding 236,000 on Thursday and continuing to rise.