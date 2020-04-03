Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker tweeted a photo of the aircraft being loaded with personal protective equipment that he said would go to state health workers on the front lines of the coronavirus crisis.

According to a source, Baker is extremely frustrated that the federal government has outbid him on supplies en route to Massachusetts. He worked with New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft and the Patriots to get these supplies brought back from China.

“No days off. Thanks to serious teamwork, Massachusetts should receive more than a million N95 masks for our frontline workers. Many thanks to the Krafts and many dedicated partners for getting there”, Baker said in the tweet.

Robert Kraft and Patriots president Jonathan Kraft have teamed up with the state to purchase 1.4 million N95 masks for Massachusetts, the team said. Robert Kraft also purchased 300,000 additional protective masks for New York State.

“It is an honor for our family to be part of this humanitarian mission. We knew that the purchase of essential N95 masks and the provision of the Patriots’ plane to expedite their delivery to local hospitals would immediately help protect our brave professionals. of health, “Robert Kraft said in a statement provided by the Patriots. The aircraft landed at Boston Logan International Airport at 5:55 p.m. ET wearing 1.2 million masks. A second delivery of another half a million N95 masks is expected to arrive next week. After landing, the masks were lowered from the plane and placed on baggage carts, according to a video by affiliate CNN WBZ. From there, the masks were transported to the Delta hangar at the airport where they were received by the National Guard. “The Krafts, our partners, Ambassador Huang Ping, Dr. Jason Li, Gene Hartigan and our staff from the Covid-19 Command Center have teamed up to do this work and we look forward to the landing of the aircraft at Logan Airport soon, “Baker said in a statement. supplied to CNN. “Our administration will continue to research the PPE needed to support our brave frontline workers who work tirelessly to save lives during this pandemic.” Thursday morning, Massachusetts had 7,738 reported cases of coronavirus and 122 people died, according to figures from Johns Hopkins University Baker has issued an emergency order force all Massachusetts businesses and organizations that do not provide essential services to shut down their physical workplaces to slow the spread of the coronavirus. These companies are encouraged to continue their operations remotely. The ordinance also limits public gatherings.

CNN’s Kevin Dotson contributed to this report.



