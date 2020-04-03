Netflix dominated rivals YouTube, Amazon Prime and Disney + with more than 59 million installs in the first quarter of 2020, but more time was spent on the children’s YouTube service as usage skyrocketed after the closure of thousands of schools in March.

YouTube, owned by Google Alphabet, collected $ 110 million in application spending over the same period, the highest among the world’s leading streaming applications, according to a report by analytics companies Apptopia and Braze.

The report doesn’t give actual hours of use, but ranks YouTube Kids first, followed by Netflix. YouTube itself was in third place.

The report also showed that Amazon Twitch’s game streaming platform was also among the most downloaded mobile apps in the world, with nearly $ 20 million in user spending over the same period.

The Riot Games online battle title “League of Legends” is currently the most watched game on the platform, according to TwitchMetrics, which tracks the popularity of games on the platform.

The coronavirus pandemic, and the resulting movement around the world to work from home, has resulted in a boom in the use of online games, streaming and communications, putting pressure on infrastructure and the speed of streaming companies.