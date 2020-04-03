On his way to Fox Sports studios in Charlotte on Sunday morning, Jeff Gordon felt the familiar buzz of race day.

“I got excited when I woke up,” said retired NASCAR legend and current television analyst. “Knowing that I was going to be able to go see a race, I was going to be able to broadcast a race, to be part of it.”

Not a real race, of course. Not now, anyway. Like the rest of the sports world, NASCAR has suspended its program due to the coronavirus epidemic, its pilots have stayed at home while its monolithic sites are empty and strangely silent.

Back at Fox studios in Charlotte, however, Gordon has worked hard the last two Sundays to broadcast races of a different variety. In the time slots originally dedicated to NASCAR, computer-generated images of an iRacing competition were broadcast, a video game show that had the appearance of a virtual presentation but the feel of something much more substantial.

“I don’t know what to call it,” said Gordon, laughing. “I guess you would call it real races. Our normal broadcast has now become iRacing. “

Virtual simulators are not new to motor racing, used as important training tools by almost all large racing teams. However, iRacing has turned the concept into a real competition, allowing drivers to race against each other in the comfort of their home.

“I always thought it was a cool concept,” said Gordon. “But I didn’t know he could do what he could do today, put the sport on the air.”

The eye-catching product produced brilliant results.

With a list of 35 NASCAR drivers headlining, semi-retired Dale Earnhardt Jr., Kyle Busch, Jimmie Johnson and Denny Hamlin, the two Fox “eNASCAR” shows together attracted over 2 million viewers, capturing previous eSports TV rating records at a time. all other sports are blocked in neutral.

“There are many things that have made NASCAR and iRacing a perfect candidate for this,” said Brad Zager, executive vice president and chief production officer, Fox Sports. “It’s a simulator rather than any other eSport. You’re not just hitting a joystick… These pilots have rigs and you really feel like you’re running. They have to deal with the change in speed and problems in the way they would normally handle. “

IRacing simulators force drivers to make all the same decisions as if they were driving in a real race, except that all of their signals are visual because you don’t really feel the movement of the car. (Courtesy of iRacing)

Founded in 2008, iRacing has carved out a place in the racing community over the past 12 years among fans and drivers.

Some professionals use it to learn new leads. Others to keep eye-hand coordination clear. According to iRacing Executive Vice President and Executive Producer Steve Myers, most simply enjoyed the competition.

“They all got into it because they love racesSaid Myers. “So, to be able to access a software platform like ours which represents more closely and more precisely what racing is … it’s fun for them.”

Although iRacing – which currently offers similar virtual series for Formula 1 and NASCAR truck racing – cannot reproduce all the physical sensations of stock car racing, it forces drivers to do the same mental calculations. Go to a pit stop or stay on the track? Attempt a pass or maintain your position in the peloton? Slow down a bend or risk hitting the wall?

“In the real world, you can feel the air moving through the window, you can feel it in the seat. The charges on your body tell you what the car is doing, ”said Gordon. “In this world, it’s visual.”

NASCAR pilots took it seriously. Timmy Hill, who won Sunday’s race, spent so much time preparing for the race that his wife Lucy began to ask, “When are you going to get off?” You have been on this stuff all day. “After her victory, however, it was she who delivered the glass of ceremonial milk as they celebrated in their home.

“I definitely rank him up there,” said Hill, who has yet to win a NASCAR mass-event, when asked how virtual victory would compare to his other career achievements. “Quite simply because the platform is televised on Fox, essentially having the entire NASCAR audience tuned in.”

Others in the industry also toast the success of eNASCAR, which will continue until racing resumes.

After reaching a peak in popularity at the turn of the century, the popularity of NASCAR has skyrocketed in recent years. Gone are the days when Gordon, Earnhardt Jr. and Johnson captured the crowds of capacity, and the television shows of nearly 6 million viewers are over. Last season, the average NASCAR race drew about 3 million viewers, according to Statista, and bands of empty seats were visible in the stands across the country.

Virtual racing will not reverse these downward trends. But they reminded us in a timely manner of how relevant the races could still be.

“It turned out beyond our wildest dreams to be a great business story,” said Scott Warfield, general manager of NASCAR games. “This has an impact on company morale and gives employees something to rally around in a very difficult time. There is an advantage for the fans, an advantage for the industry and an advantage for the companies where you have a lot of partners who could help at a time when part of this exposure could have been lost. “

The phenomenon is reminiscent of the NASCAR release night in 1979. That year, the first full national release of the Daytona 500 coincided with a huge snowstorm that kept much of the East Coast and the Midwest indoors, introducing the sport nationwide. audience for the first time.

The current circumstances of COVID-19 are much darker, and the impact of these virtual races is likely to be much less significant. Few other television programs, sports or otherwise, have provided better large-scale entertainment.

“It is an opportunity, with all that is going on in the world right now, to get away from it for a short period of time,” said Gordon. “To have fun and be able to shop as realistic as possible.”