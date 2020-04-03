The Major League Soccer moratorium on team training sessions was extended a fourth time Thursday, April 25. The ban closes the team facilities to all players and staff, except players requiring medical treatment or rehabilitation which cannot be performed at home.

The league urges players and staff to stay at home and observe the social distancing guidelines during this period.

The most recent moratorium was to be lifted on Saturday. MLS was two weeks into its schedule when, on March 12, it suspended play until May 10, postponing 115 games.

This date should also be postponed, the league considering a restart in early July.

MLS requests that its players remain in their respective home markets during the training ban, although it has stated that it will consider relocation requests to other cities by car on a case-by-case basis. In the meantime, the players, working under the direction of their team’s coaching staff, run, lift weights, and use stationary bikes to try to stay in shape.

“These guys know that if they move less, yes, it could be easier to gain weight,” said LAFC performance coach Daniel Guzman.

“We are always trying to find what works best. If they don’t have a park nearby and they can just run on the sidewalk, that alone will be a different physiological adaptation.”

Earlier this week, Atlanta United President Darren Eales, on a conference call with reporters, said the league intends to end a full season when play resumes. But that could be difficult since the 26 MLS teams are based in 17 states and three Canadian provinces, many of which observe different protocols to deal with the spread of COVID-19.

Toronto, for example, has banned public events until June 30, although sports are exempt.

“We have the entire calendar year to reschedule the games we missed,” said Eales. “The focus is on 34 games and the playoffs.”

Commissioner Don Garber, speaking with ESPN, said the league will need to consider “unique and creative” options, including regional play or hosting matches in empty stadiums. The league will likely withdraw from the US Open Cup and may have to cancel the Leagues Cup to reduce the tightening of the calendar and complete the playoffs by Christmas.

On Wednesday, it was reported that employees at MLS headquarters in New York City would be cut 25% due to the financial impact of the coronavirus pandemic. Garber is among those who pay will be cut by a quarter while other workers will see cuts of 10-20%.

It is likely that individual teams will soon be forced to cut wages as well.

Guzman said that when the training moratorium is lifted, teams will need a second pre-season training camp lasting three to four weeks before they can again consider games. In the meantime, he said the challenge of keeping players physically ready is only half the problem.

“The biggest question I have had is” how do you maintain the best physical qualities? “”, Did he declare. “And my answer to that is that I’m actually more concerned with the mental aspect because the guys have fever in the cabin; they get bored in their place.”