Funhouse’s Twitter account @BackAftaThis has drawn many subscribers over the years by posting clips from Mike Francesca’s WFAN show, but it seems to be ending.

After opening her half-hour show on WFAN with a tribute to John Minko’s retiree, Francesca didn’t mention Funhouse by name, but expressed displeasure that social media released a video of him blaming Tuesday President Trump for his management of the coronavirus pandemic and said Entercom will prevent this from happening in the future.

Francesa said on his show that Entercom is moving to prevent social media accounts from posting clips from its show and that this has been in the works for some time.

“The other day I did an open which was seen 2.4 million times in different places and used illegally in a lot of places,” said Francesa. “So we’ve been planning this for a long time, so this copyrighted broadcast is presented by Entercom, Radio.com and WFAN and cannot, remember, be reproduced or retransmitted without the express written consent of Entercom Communications Corporation and Radio.com, and that means anyone.

“You want to get a video of me or watch part of the show, go to Radio.com. Each of my programs is there, audio and video. No one else may reproduce the audio or video of this program without the written permission of Entercom. And this applies to everyone where you will hear lawyers. “

Funhouse, which has more than 97,000 subscribers, tweeted a response, writing that the move only hurt Francesa’s reach.

“Francesca just made a very, very bad decision,” tweeted the still unknown person behind the Funhouse account. “He is not happy that this clip of him” illegally posted “has more than 2 million views. A Radio.com clip was posted only after its explosion. He says that nobody will ever publish his clips again Enjoy shouting in the buddy forest. “

Funhouse also tweeted that he would no longer publish clips of Francesa, but would still use clips from the Chris “Mad Dog Russo” Show and other sports media radio shows.

“It just went from irrelevant to completely irrelevant,” Funhouse tweeted. “Don’t get me wrong …. I am nobody, but I have lost count of the number of people who have told me that I only hear it via my clips. He did not think about it.”

Earlier, Post’s Andrew Marchand reported that WFAN’s parent company Entercom, as part of its layoff and layoff plan brought on by the economic downturn caused by the coronavirus pandemic, had asked its main hosts, from Francesa to Boomer Esiason and Gregg Giannotti, to take pay cuts of 20% and forgo the bonuses towards the end of July.