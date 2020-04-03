The feud between Mike Francesa and the anonymous person behind the popular Funhouse account on Twitter escalated overnight and ultimately led the iconic radio personality to an unenthusiastic apology for publicly engaging with his main viral antagonist.

“With what’s going on in the world, I apologize for even responding to such nonsense without consequence,” Francesa tweeted Friday morning. “If the person following me had been less of an obsessive fool, I would have asked the company to treat it differently.

“I just want to wake up to see the world heal one of these mornings.” To see the numbers (of coronavirus) decrease. To see our lives restored. This is what matters. Stay safe. To stay together.”

During her half-hour broadcast on WFAN on Thursday, Francesa expressed displeasure that a video was posted and went viral of him tearing apart President Trump over his handling of the coronavirus pandemic, adding that parent company Entercom was taking legal action to prevent social media accounts from posting clips from its broadcast.

Later Thursday evening, Francesa had threatened to reveal the anonymous person behind Funhouse – also known by the dozen @BackAftaThis – who regularly publishes audio and video clips of his radio show WFAN, in particular those who paint it in a bad light.

“The unknown and obsessive madman who can no longer abuse my audio,” Francesa tweeted. “Ask people not to follow me anymore. It may be time to reveal his identity.

“It looks like he can’t live without audio and video.”

After the Funhouse account started a #UnfollowFrancesa hashtag, Mike’s total followers dropped from nearly 3,000 to 127,400 on Friday morning.

Funhouse, which has more than 97,000 subscribers and often extends the reach of Francesa with her messages, first tweeted that the host “had just made a very, very bad decision” and “enjoy yelling in the forest, my friend”.

The account also tweeted that it would comply with the cease and desist order.

“Of course, he’s not wrong. I’m happy to comply, ”wrote Funhouse. “No one seemed to believe me when I kept saying how awful his show had been for God for about 18 months. But people always wanted clips, so …

“No more having to listen is a blessing.”

Funhouse also wrote on Thursday that it still plans to release clips of Chris “Mad Dog” Russo from SiriusXM, former WFAN partner Francesa, as well as other sports radio programs.

“It just went from irrelevant to completely irrelevant,” Funhouse tweeted. “Don’t get me wrong …. I am nobody, but I have lost count of the number of people who have told me that I only hear it via my clips. He did not think about it.”

As reported earlier by Andrew Marchand of the Post, Entercom had also asked Francesa and other prominent hosts to take 20% pay cuts as part of a layoff and layoff plan brought on by the coronavirus pandemic.