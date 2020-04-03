As part of its layoff and layoff plan, WFAN’s parent company Entercom asked its best hosts, from Mike Francesa to Boomer Esiason and Gregg Giannotti, to take 20% pay cuts and give up bonuses until the end of July, the Post learned. .

Sources said Entercom’s chief operating officer Susan Larkin had a conference call with WFAN staff Thursday morning during which she explained that contract employees, such as Francesa, Esiason and Giannotti, who earn $ 250,000 or more will be asked to benefit from a 20% pay cut.

Those in the range of $ 100,000 to $ 250,000 will have to accept a 15% reduction.

Those in the range of $ 50,000 to $ 100,000 will be asked to take a 10% reduction.

Entercom CEO David Field said he would make a 30% reduction in a memo first reported by the site, Radio and television activity report.

Those without a contract will have no choice but to accept the new financial stipulations. Those with contracts could refuse or negotiate new terms.

In addition to leave, FAN will also have layoffs. Entercom laid off hosts at other stations on Thursday, but it is unknown if anyone in New York will be among them. The reduction that Entercom plans to implement would be in effect at this stage until July 23.

Entercom declined the comment.