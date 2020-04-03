According to a new report, some campaign staff working on Michael Bloomberg’s doomed presidential candidacy only learned that he had given up on reports of his decision one day after his anemic performance on Super Tuesday.

“People texted me and said, ‘Why did I find out we dropped a New York Times article, or something we heard on the radio? “” Matthew Jeweler, who was the organization’s regional director for Bloomberg, tell NPR.

The jeweler was among several former Bloomberg collaborators who told NPR how they had been harassed after the billionaire businessman folded his offer at the White House, even though he had pledged to continue working to support the Democratic candidate in November.

Bloomberg originally planned to keep an organization running in the battlefield states after announcing its departure from the race and approving Joe Biden on March 4, according to NPR.

But he would have sacked most of his staff and instead donated $ 18 million to the National Democratic Committee.

“It was a blow,” Bloomberg field organizer Donna Wood, who was canned during a conference call on March 20, told NPR. “I felt very used and very pushed to the curb, after all that I had given to the countryside in the short time that I had worked for it.”

About 80 complainants joined Wood’s class action, alleging that Bloomberg left legions of staff members with an ax without income or health care benefits when his campaign reneged on his promise to keep their jobs during the election general, reported NPR.

Three other former Bloomberg members filed a second similar complaint last month, claiming that thousands of people who depended on the campaign’s commitment were “left to their own devices.”

Former staff from six key states have been asked to consider working for the DNC and hundreds are in the committee’s “recruiting pipeline,” Bloomberg campaign manager Kevin Sheekey told NPR.