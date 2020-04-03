An official said 18 veterans who lived at Holyoke Soldiers’ Home have died, including 12 who tested positive for Covid-19. Three tests are pending, one result was “unknown” and two were negative.

Governor Charlie Baker has hired former federal prosecutor Mark Pearlstein to investigate the state-run house, which has 233 residents.

All residents have been tested for Covid-19, said Brooke Karanovich, spokesperson for the state’s executive office of health and social services.

“This is a critical health situation for our veterans, and the Commonwealth will continue to make all the resources available to the leaders of the soldiers’ homes of Holyoke and Chelsea to contain the spread of the virus,” he said. she said, referring to another veterans’ home where two people died from the coronavirus.

At least 23 residents and seven staff from the Holyoke home have already tested positive, an official said.

The warden, Bennett Walsh, is on paid administrative leave, according to a statement released earlier this week by Dan Tsai, assistant secretary for health and social services.

Holyoke mayor Alex Morse told CNN on Monday that his office had received anonymous complaints over the weekend about worsening conditions at the facility. When Morse learned of the information, Walsh spoke with “a complete lack of urgency,” said Morse.

Walsh told the mayor that there had been a wave of resident deaths and that a number of residents had tested positive for Covid-19.

“Like many people, I am shocked and devastated at the same time,” said Morse. “There was a complete breakdown in communications in the soldiers’ house to reach the city and the state.”

Patricia Cowden, whose husband Richard, a veteran, died of coronaviruses at home, told CNN on Thursday that Walsh had been cautious about the flu and forced everyone who hadn’t gotten the flu shot to wear a mask.

“So he was careful then. He may have been listening to shows saying there was nothing (coronavirus), you know, there was nothing to worry about, it would just go away”, she wondered. “He’s a soldier. The commander-in-chief said it was nothing, you know.”

She also told CNN that when people started getting sick “no one really knew what was going on” with the virus.

Cowden said her husband was in the merchant marines and went to Vietnam. He then worked as a broadcaster.

She was able to hold his hand when he died. She wore two masks, a face shield, gloves and a dress.

“(Being with him) helped me a lot,” she said. “The idea that he died alone was one of the things that bothered me the most.”

Walsh did not respond to CNN’s requests for comment.

He said MassLive that he and other officials based their decisions on guidelines from the United States Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the State Department of Health.

“I am filled with sorrow and sorrow for all the veterans who have died, and I extend my sincere condolences to their families,” he said, according to MassLive.

Worker says superiors lost judgment

A home worker said he was angry with his superiors for what he called an error in judgment about how the epidemic was handled.

The worker stated that he was reprimanded for wearing personal protective equipment (PPE) on March 18.

According to a letter obtained from a spokesperson for Local 888 of the International Union of Service Employees, of which the worker is a member, the employee donned the equipment “without permission or need”.

CNN does not name the employee or the person who sent it, but it is on letterhead of the executive home of the soldiers and health and social services home.

The worker – a caregiver who has been in the institution for 20 years – stated that he was first in contact with a veteran with symptoms similar to Covid-19, who was not isolated, but rather was walk and cough.

Then, while working on a different floor of the facility on March 17, he observed a second veteran with symptoms.

“As instructed by the CDC, I tried to protect myself and the veterans,” was when the worker said that he had put on PPE, including a lab coat and a mask.

It is not known whether the equipment was personal or belonged to the establishment.

The letter – which arrived shortly after the worker decided to put on PPE – described the employee’s actions as “disruptive” and “extremely inappropriate” which purported to “alarm the staff”.

The letter indicates that the employee did not agree with the safety procedures and put on the PPE on March 18 without authorization.

He said the employee’s actions “caused the deployment of unnecessary resources that may be needed in the future”.

“CARING WITH HONOR AND DIGNITY” is written on stationery.

CNN did not receive a response from the Massachusetts Executive Office of Health and Human Services regarding the worker’s statements.

It is not clear whether any of the veterans the worker spoke of tested positive.