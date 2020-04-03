Researchers said ocean populations could be restored as early as 2050, but warned that time was limited to effect this change.

Researchers have found that despite losses of marine biodiversity during the 20th century, population losses have slowed and, in some cases, seen a resurgence in the 21st century.

Scientists have nodded their heads at a series of successful interventions that have been shown to impact ocean populations, including a resurgence in the number of almost extinct humpback whales after the end of commercial hunting in southwestern Atlantic.

In the journal, scientists said that the rate of recovery of marine life could be accelerated for many ocean ecosystems, and that “substantial recovery” could be achieved within two to three decades if pressures on the oceans of the world – including climate change – have been addressed and far-reaching interventions have been put in place.

“The success of many marine conservation projects in recent years illustrates how we can make a real difference in the life of our oceans if we apply the lessons learned on a large scale and urgently,” said Professor Callum Roberts of York University’s Department of Environment and Geography and co-author of the study, said.

Researchers have found that species and spaces need to be protected, habitats should be restored, harvesting done wisely, pollution reduced and climate change mitigated for ocean recovery to be successful.

Experts have identified nine essential elements for restoring marine life, including seagrass, salt marshes, mangroves, coral reefs, kelp, oyster reefs, fishing, megafauna and the deep sea.

“Overfishing and climate change are tightening their grip, but there is hope in the science of restoration. We now have the skills and expertise to be able to restore vital marine habitats such as reefs. ‘oysters, mangrove swamps and salt marshes – which keep our seas clean, our coasts protected and provide food to support entire ecosystems, “added Roberts.

But the researchers warned that despite having the tools and knowledge to effect change, time is of the essence.

“We have a narrow window of opportunity to provide a healthy ocean for the generation of our grandchildren, and we have the knowledge and the tools to do so,” said Dr. Carlos Duarte, lead author, professor of marine science. and Tarek Ahmed Juffali Research Chair in Red Sea Ecology. at King Abdullah University of Science and Technology, said.