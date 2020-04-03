Allen Marshall spent Wednesday and Thursday at an Exxon station near the Detroit Medical Center with a sign that read “FREE GAS FOR NURSES”.

Imran Al Samet works at the station and told CNN that Marshall bought gas for 50 to 80 people Wednesday and Thursday morning.

“A lot is going on,” he said at around 11 a.m. on Thursday.

Most of the nurses don’t come inside the store, so he didn’t hear their reactions, but people were excited.

“They are satisfied with it,” he said.

Marshall told The Detroit Free Press that he had saved money to buy a knife sharpening tool. His wife is an essential worker at Blue Cross Blue Shield, the newspaper reported, so he made the gift after dropping her off at work.

“Oh my God, it’s so nice of him,” said an unidentified nurse to WDIV. “It’s so good. God bless him.”

When the money was used up, Marshall returned his sign which read on the back: “THANK YOU FOR EVERYTHING YOU DO !!!” He greeted first responders and essential workers.

A woman identified only as Alana told WDIV that she had heard of Marshall’s good deed and decided to come and help. She said that her nephew was a nurse.

“It kills me every day to know that he is going to work. I don’t know if he could get sick or what will happen,” she said. “They are heroes and we must do what we can to support them.”

She bought an additional $ 200 worth of gas and can even be seen via the WDIV video of the CNN affiliate pumping it for some nurses.