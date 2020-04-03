LSU Tigers football coach Ed Orgeron filed for divorce from his wife Kelly for 23 years in documents filed in February.

Orgeron filed for divorce on February 26 in the East Baton Rouge family court according to the lawyer. The petition indicated that Orgeron and his wife separated on February 24. That means the divorce came just a month after the LSU head coach led the Tigers to a national championship with a 42-25 victory over Clemson at the New Orleans Sugar Bowl.

Orgeron married Kelly in February 1997 and raised three children; The twin sons of 22, Parker and Cody, as well as Tyler Spotts-Orgeron, 28, who is on his father’s coaching staff as an attacking analyst.

Court documents filed said that the LSU coach wants the exclusive use of the Baton Rouge, Louisiana home, and has no objection to allowing Kelly to live in their Mandeville, Louisiana home “until that community property be settled either by a conventional agreement. or judicial partition. “

Orgeron, 58, has been coaching the LSU since 2016 after replacing Les Miles, who was dismissed in September of the same year. This season was clearly his best. Orgeron guided LSU to a 15-0 league season, was named AP College football coach of the year, and a few weeks later signed a new $ 42 million, six-year contract.