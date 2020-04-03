COVID-19 moved quickly across Louisiana, killing hundreds of people and infecting thousands of people of all ages and from all walks of life in Pelican State. Among the dead last week were a 46-year-old registered nurse, 33-year-old governor John Bel Edwards’ staff member, and famous jazz patriarch Ellis Marsalis Jr., 85.

On Thursday, the state reported a 40% increase in new cases, 9,150 total infections and 310 deaths. Edwards called the spike a “shake-up,” but said it resulted from a backlog of tests in private labs and was not a measure of the effectiveness of mitigation efforts like social distance. Edwards was among the governors who issued orders to stay home earlier this month to prevent the virus from spreading, but some resisted, including at least one church that continued to organize services.

“The situation remains worrying, but every Louisiana citizen has the power to change the path we are following,” said the Democratic Governor on Thursday. “Think of your neighbors and stay at home.”

Edwards warned that the state could run out of hospital beds and ventilators as early as Sunday. As governors of neighboring states this week forced those leaving Louisiana to quarantine for many weeks, many residents of New Orleans were recalled as “Katrina refugees” when they were evacuated. Critical care specialist Joshua Denson at Tulane Medical Center echoed a concern from other Katrina survivors that the federal disaster response to New Orleans’ outbreak would be insufficient.

“New York is going to get what they need, but I’m afraid we are left out,” said Denson, who was out of quarantine last week after diagnosing the hospital’s second virus case.

The city and the state have high rates of obesity, diabetes and other underlying conditions, he noted, so the epidemic has reached more age groups. Of 89 people who died after testing positive for COVID-19 in Louisiana last week, 41% had diabetes; more than a third suffered from chronic kidney disease and 28% were obese, said public health officials.

Denson saw a “slow and steady attack” of patients placed on respirators for several weeks, some in their twenties and thirties. More than half of the COVID-19 intensive care patients he saw have died; others were on the verge of death this week.

“They will probably end up with a severe handicap. My recommendation would be a palliative care approach, but it is difficult to have these conversations “with patients who are separated from parents because of the virus,” he said.

This week, New Orleans hospitals converted operating rooms and other units to COVID-19 treatment areas, seeking additional staff, ventilators, and dialysis machines for patients coronavirus, whose kidneys are often failing. National Guard troops rushed to build a temporary 3,000-bed hospital in the city’s convention center.

The specter of patients converging on the convention center evoked images of the overflowed Superdome after Katrina.

“We are not talking about shelter; we are talking about hospital care,” with nurses and privacy barriers, said Dr. Joseph Kanter, assistant state health and medical director of the New Orleans area.

Kanter said state officials are preparing to accommodate up to 4,000 additional patients, a quarter of whom will need ventilators. They ordered between 14,000 and 5,000 from the federal stock. President Trump has promised to send 150. It is unknown how many people will go to New Orleans, said Kanter.

On Thursday, 47 nursing homes across the state reported outbreaks of COVID-19, including Lambeth House in New Orleans, where 53 residents tested positive and 13 died.

In the Uptown district of the city, Theresa Elloie, 63, died of the virus on March 24. Elloie was a regular at her family’s bar, Sportsman’s Corner, a Mardi Gras second line stop where she made holiday corsages. She had no underlying medical conditions and first suffered from mild flu-like symptoms before being hospitalized in a ventilator around St. Patrick’s Day, said her son.

“They did everything they could,” said 39-year-old Leon Elloie. “Everything has just started to fail.”

He and other parents quarantined themselves.

“It looks like everyone can get that,” he said.

On Sportsman’s Corner Street last weekend, 10 neighbors who knew Elloie were resting in the shade of a community sycamore tree, sipping beer. Two men set up a card table to play dominoes, one with a surgical mask around his neck. No one else wore a mask or gloves or practiced social distancing. The group said they didn’t see the difference between gathering under the tree or on someone’s porch, as others have.

Hairstylist Keyoka Perkins said she asked her five children, ages 5 to 22, to stay home to avoid infection. “But I keep going out, so it could go against the goal,” she said.

Kevin Murray, 54, who works for the local sewer and water service, said his 38-year-old daughter was quarantined at home with symptoms.

“I know a lot of people who are infected with it,” he said.

Dr. David Mushatt, head of infectious diseases at Tulane University, was quarantined this week after being exposed to the virus, probably by two men he treated who did not appear to have it initially, but who were then tested positive.

“The intensity of the epidemic is very high here,” said Mushatt by telephone from his home. “Our hospitals are very stressed right now.”

The virus has spread among healthcare professionals, although hospitals in New Orleans have set up areas in recent weeks to treat new patients suspected of having the disease. It is estimated that 25% of people with the virus have no symptoms, according to Chinese studies.

Doctors at Tulane recently started monitoring COVID-19 patients for a study, said Denson. Medical students have obtained thousands of surgical masks from industrial suppliers. The university’s primate center has discovered how to decontaminate hundreds of used masks with hydrogen peroxide vapor. Volunteers from the Cajun Navy, used to helping neighbors during hurricanes, brought more.

“The supply bottleneck seems to be improving,” said Ecoee Rooney, president of the New Orleans District Nurses Assn. and president-elect of the state nurses association. “There are now resources flowing into our region.”

But a New Orleans health care provider who asked not to be identified because he was not allowed to speak said his hospital still lacked masks and other protective equipment, and ” we’re getting new directions on how to store it every day. ”

COVID-19 patients outnumbered other admissions to his 10 to 1 hospital, he said.

“Almost all of our intensive care beds are currently dedicated to the care of people with COVID. We have dozens of people on ventilation for COVID, ”he said. “Each team has become a COVID team. It’s scary, and it’s similar to what I hear from New York. New Orleans is a very vulnerable city. “

A New Orleans nurse who also asked not to be identified said she was forced to reuse the N95 masks this week with COVID-19 patients in intensive care.

“Whenever you reuse equipment that has been in the vicinity of a patient who has tested positive, there is a concern about contracting COVID,” she said. “We have to do our best with what we have.”

She did not have to share the ventilators with the patients, but said that her colleagues were preparing to do so. They only allowed their loved ones to see dying patients through a window, she said. The nurses also had to keep their distance.

“Normally, if I am with someone at the end of their life and their family cannot be there, I will be there holding their hand during their death,” she said. “But we cannot do it because we are afraid of not understanding this. He would have used precious [protective equipment] that we have to take care of others. “