One is the daughter of a coal miner. The other was the daughter of a blacksmith. One was a newcomer to Nashville. The other was already a country star.

Loretta Lynn and Patsy Cline. After their first meeting – in somewhat unusual circumstances – in July 1961, they became best friends. No longer really. Lynn recounts their relationship in her new book, “Me and Patsy Kickin ‘Up Dust: my friendship with Patsy Cline(Grand Central Publishing), April 7.

“I met her and it was like she was my sister,” said Lynn, 87, at the Post in her sweet country voice. “It was like we have been together forever.”

In the summer of 1961, Lynn was a recruit from Butcher Hollow, Kentucky, trying to make his way to Nashville. Cline had already struck the blow, with successes like “Walkin’ After Midnight “and” I Fall to Pieces “. Ever since Lynn had seen Cline sing on the television show “Arthur Godfrey’s Talent Scouts” in 1957, she has been a fan.

On June 14, 1961, Cline was the victim of a horrible car accident. Her brother Sam was driving. A driver the other way tried to pass another car and hit Cline’s car. His head hit the windshield. Two people in the other car were killed.

A month later, Lynn found herself in Cline’s hospital room in Nashville – at the request of Cline and to Lynn’s surprise.

“I was a newcomer, I was nothing,” says Lynn.

She had caught Cline’s attention on the radio. Ernest Tubb invited her to play in his record store in town, where he was broadcasting live performances. Lynn chose “I’m falling apart” and, she says, “I dedicated it to Patsy Cline”.

Cline heard it from her hospital bed and sent her husband Charlie Dick to pick up Lynn at the record store that evening “so she could meet me.”

“We’ve been together since,” says Lynn.

About this hospital visit, Lynn says, “It broke my heart when I walked in. His leg was wired to the ceiling, you know. She had broken all the bones in her body, I think. It was a terrible wreck; it really tore. “

But something clicked between the two women. Lynn was only five months old. But Cline was more fashionable than her new friend, who had never even shaved his legs at 29 years old.

“She taught me how to shave my legs and make up,” says Lynn. “Little things like that, that a girl needed to know. Really nice, you know? I never had a girlfriend to teach me anything. “

Another lesson was about the men in the music industry. In a chapter titled “Dirty Old Men,” writes Lynn, “It seemed that all of the men at the Grand Ole Opry were respectable. . . I had built some in my head. I had them on a pedestal. And as Patsy said, “You know what birds do to anything on a pedestal.” “

After an incident when bluegrass’ father Bill Monroe pinched Lynn on the ass, Cline told Lynn not to defend this kind of thing. “” If it happens again, you fire them. “”

Lynn followed her boyfriend’s advice. One evening, singer Faron Young, “The Hillbilly Heartthrob”, stood at the door as Cline and Lynn entered the Ryman Auditorium of Grand Ole Opry. As they entered, Lynn said, “He spanked her in the back.” Remembering what Cline had told him, Lynn kicked her in the shin – and Cline laughed.

Another lesson for Lynn: how to keep her husband Doolittle Lynn’s eyes from wandering. In 1962, “the sexual revolution had certainly not hit Nashville,” writes Lynn. The mother of four at the time “never [her] life had a climax. “

Cline suggested that he “spice things up” and gave him some neat things in a drawer. One stood out: “A pretty little red sexy outfit; It doesn’t cover too much, but she said it would turn any man’s head. I thought, “Oh my God, you mean women wear things like that?” “

She tried it at home, and Lynn now says, with great enthusiasm, “it works.” Today, the outfit is on display in its museum at Hurricane Mills, Tennessee.

“I kept it, in case I needed it,” she quips.

By a rainy March 5, 1963, as suddenly as Lynn and Cline became inseparable friends, cheerleader and support system, the tragedy struck. Cline’s plane crashed just before Nashville after returning from a fundraising show in Kansas City, Kansas. Cline, his pilot, singers Hankshaw Hawkins and Cowboy Copas are all dead.

In August 1964, Lynn gave birth to twins – at the same hospital in Madison, Tennessee, where she and Cline first met. One of the babies was called Patsy. And Patsy Lynn Russell is her mother’s co-author.