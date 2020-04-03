On April 2, in Washington, medical professionals from the National Children’s Hospital administer a coronavirus test at a driving test site for children 22 and under at Trinity University. Drew Angerer / Getty Images

Just one month ago, on March 3, there were approximately 92,000 cases of the new coronavirus worldwide, according to Johns Hopkins University.

Among them, just over 80,000 were in mainland China, which was slowly starting to control its local epidemic.

Since then, the number of cases worldwide has skyrocketed. A month later, on April 3, there are more than a million infections worldwide.

Nowhere is this clearer than in the United States. The 3 of March, the country had recorded 118 cases, according to Johns Hopkins. It now has more than 245,000.

Just over a month ago, on March 1, Kings County, Washington, announced the first death of the coronavirus in the United States.

To date, there are nearly 6,000 deaths in the United States. Some estimates from the United States government show a worst-case scenario with a death toll for the country in the hundreds of thousands.

We still don’t know when we will see a peak in the pandemic. While some countries are experiencing a drop in the rate of new daily infections, such as South Korea, others are experiencing a second wave.

Speaking to a CNN city hall on Thursday, America’s top infectious disease expert, Dr. Anthony Fauci, said it could take some time before blockages and home support orders affect the number of deaths and the number of infections.