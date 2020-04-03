Medical personnel wearing personal protective equipment remove the bodies from the Wyckoff Heights Medical Center Thursday, April 2, in the Brooklyn neighborhood of New York. Mary Altaffer / AP

Global cases exceed one million: More than a million people have been infected with the new coronavirus, according to Johns Hopkins University, a landmark in the growing global pandemic. The most affected countries are the United States, Italy and Spain, all of which have more than 100,000 cases.

The death toll in Italy approaches 14,000 dead: More than 53,000 deaths have been reported worldwide, according to Johns Hopkins. The countries with the highest number of deaths are Italy, with 13,915 deaths, and Spain with 10,348.

The United States is to issue national guidelines for face masks: President Donald Trump said at a press conference on Thursday that U.S. mask regulations would be announced soon, but added that they would likely not be mandatory.

Time for the national order of stay at home: Fauci: Leading American infectious disease expert Dr. Anthony Fauci said Thursday evening at CNN city hall that it was time to put in place a national order to keep citizens at home, unless it was absolutely necessary. “I don’t understand why it doesn’t happen,” he said. President Trump has already called for flexibility between states.

South Korea exceeds 10,000 recorded cases: South Korea is now the second country in Asia to have more than 10,000 infections, after China. Almost 60% of patients in the country have recovered and are discharged from the hospital.

Tokyo registers the largest increase in day infections: Japan today reported 235 new cases of the new coronavirus, bringing the total number of cases registered in the country to 3,329. The capital Tokyo experienced its largest increase in one day to date, with 97 cases. There are now 684 infections in the city.