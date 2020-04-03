Bill Withers, the soulful voice of R&B classics such as “Lean On Me”, “Ain’t No Sunshine”, “Lovely Day” and “Just the Two of Us”, died on Monday of heart complications in Los Angeles. He was 81 years old.

“We are devastated by the loss of our beloved and devoted husband and father. A lonely man with a heart to connect to the world in general, with his poetry and music, he spoke honestly to people and connected them to each other ”, Withers family said in a statement to the Associated Press. “A life as private as he lived near his family and close friends, his music belongs to the world forever. In these difficult times, we pray that his music will provide comfort and entertainment while the fans hold dear to their loved ones. “

Three-time Grammy-winning singer-songwriter who overcome a stutter from childhood, was born the last of six children in the rural coal mining town of Slab Fork, West Virginia.

The iconic song from the 2015 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, “Lean On Me”, from 1972, was performed during the presidential inaugurations of Bill Clinton and Barack Obama. “Lean on Me” and “Ain’t No Sunshine” appearing on Rolling Stone’s list of 500 greatest songs of all time, and 1973’s “Live at Carnegie Hall” ranked in the magazine’s 50 biggest live albums of all time.

“He is the last African-American Everyman”, head of the Roots Questlove group, 49, once said Rolling Stone. “Bill Withers is the closest thing to black people to a Bruce Springsteen.”

Withers joined the Navy at age 17 and spent nine years as an aircraft mechanic installing toilets, reports the AP. After his release, he moved to Los Angeles, punched an aircraft parts factory, and bought a guitar from a pawnshop.

He released his first album, “Just As I Am”, in 1971, with the production of the iconic Booker T. Jones. They scored surprising successes with “Grandma’s Hands” and the B side “Ain’t No Sunshine”, which would have been inspired by the movie of drunk drunkards, Jack Lemmon and Lee Remick, “Days of wine and roses.”

In 1977 he again toured with “Lovely Day”, co-written with Skip Scarborough and starring Withers holding the word “day” for 19 seconds, and followed that hit with the classic “Just The Two Of Us” , co-written with Ralph MacDonald and William Salter, in 1981.

He won Grammy Awards as a songwriter for “Ain’t No Sunshine” and “Just The Two Of Us”. Withers received his ninth Grammy nod – and the third Grammy as a songwriter – in 1987 for the Club Nouveau remake of “Lean On Me”.

“I’m not a virtuoso, but I was able to write songs that people could relate to,” Withers told Rolling Stone in a 2015 profile. “I don’t think I hurt a guy from Slab Fork. “

He is survived by his wife, Marcia, and his children, Todd and Kori.