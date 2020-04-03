The NFL medical director said Thursday that the league hopes to start on time, but that extensive testing should be available before the reopening of the league can be considered.

Dr. Allen Sills said that while the NFL wants to start the season as planned, it would wait until medical experts first determine if the coronavirus pandemic has been slowed enough to be safe for players and fans.

“I would say that everyone hopes we are able to do this,” said Sills. told NFL.com. “But the reality is that none of us know these facts for sure at the moment. We hope and pray for the best and prepare for the worst, realizing that it is a potential result that we will be fully back in business playing games as usual in front of the fans on time. But it is certainly not the only result. “

“And I think what that meant was to say that we are not at the point where we say it will absolutely not happen, so we have to continue our planning and preparations as if we are going to be able to do it. But we will obviously have to assess that along the way. ”

The availability of coronavirus tests that can be easily administered across the board and deliver results quickly will be of vital importance in deciding when teams can return to their facilities. Tests must be carried out on all the members of the 32 teams.

“As long as we are still in a place where when only one person tests positive for the virus you have to quarantine each person who was in contact with them in any form, form or mode, then I don’t think you can start to think about reopening a team sport, “said Sills.

The NFL – who said Tuesday it is planned to start the season on time – closed the 32 facilities of the team on March 25 with the advice of medical experts and public health authorities to stop the risk of exposure to COVID-19.

“We’ll do [all] these decisions in consultation with our experts at the time, ”said Sills. “This decision will not be taken in isolation. The NFL will not chart a course different from other professional sports, other sectors of society – university sports, universities, businesses. “

Teams may still have to move to other buildings or work from home to conduct the NFL draft to be held virtually from April 23 to 25 and follow social distancing guidelines by not having 10 or more people in a piece.