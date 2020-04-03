Council met to discuss and adopt motions that will affect almost everyone in the city regarding the coronavirus.

Home support measures continue to change.

Because of the COVID-19 epidemic, society has to change the way it lives.

Tuesday evening, the members of the council met, while keeping their distances. Some in different rooms, others joined via their computer in their house.

But something new: everyone present wore a protective mask.

A motion was passed, making it an offense punishable for all ages to be in public between 10 p.m. and 10 p.m. and 5 am, with the exception of “essential workers” or emergency situations.

You will need to provide ID. and a work letter if you are absent between hours of the new curfew.

The City says that the police will exercise discretion and that you could face a fine of $ 50 to $ 1,000, and this is an offense subject to arrest.

This new measure will take effect Thursday at 12:01 a.m.

A second motion was passed which included a mandate for all Laredoans to start wearing protective masks, or “nose to mouth” blankets. This includes any type of fabric, scarf or bandana.

This measure also takes effect at 12:01 p.m. Thursday, and may be subject to a fine of up to $ 1,000, but a judge could determine the final fine.

If you exercise in your yard or garage, you don’t have to wear a mask.

The decree has been extended, putting all these mandates in force until April 30.

The City agreed to provide $ 10,000 each to the Laredo Regional Food Bank and St. Joseph’s Pantry, with an additional motion to donate $ 100,000 to the South Texas Food Bank.