In an open letter Following the recent Illawarra Hawks basketball season, homeowners Simon and Wendy Stratford said rookie LaMelo Ball, who is slated to be the NBA’s first draft pick in June, “will always have a home here “with the Australian National Basketball League team.

In the same letter, the Stratfords acknowledged that “we are still looking for committed investors”.

Ball seems to have taken both statements to heart. The 18-year-old and his manager, Jermaine Jackson, bought the Hawks, Jackson told ESPN Thursday.

“We have the team. This is a done deal, ”said Jackson.

Jackson did not reveal any financial details and the team did not recognize any sales.

Ball, the youngest of the Chino Hills’ three Ball brothers, signed with the Hawks last year while preparing for the NBA future. A bruised foot limited him to 12 games, but Ball made a strong impression during his brief stay with the team. He averaged 17 points, 7.5 rebounds, 6.8 assists and 1.7 interceptions and was named the NBL Rookie of the Year.

Highlights of the shortened LaMelo Ball season in Australia

The Jackson also made a good impression on Ball, according to Jackson.

“Melo loves Illawarra fans,” Jackson told ESPN. “He loves this community. They opened his arms to him. They made us feel like we were at home. When we started hearing about the issues they were going through, we discussed them and decided, “Let’s get the team back.”

Even though Ball is in Chino Hills preparing for the draft, Jackson said the two are determined to do whatever it takes to make the team a success. Jackson said he had spoken to several former NBA general managers and “top coaches who have won every championship you can imagine” who want to work with the organization.

“[Ball] is going to be locked up in his NBA career, but we’re going to hire the right people to oversee everything, “said Jackson. “He wants to create the best basketball program possible for this community there.”

He added, “When the high school students learn that LaMelo owns the team, they will want to come. They know they will be taken care of. “