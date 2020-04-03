LaMelo Ball is on another non-traditional path.

The No. 1 potential pick in the NBA draft, which bypassed college and spent last season playing in the Australian NBL, became co-owner of the league’s Illawarra Hawks – for whom Ball played – with his manager, Jermaine Jackson.

“We own the team”, Jackson tell ESPN. “It’s a done deal.”

Ball, 18, appeared in just 12 games with the Hawks before suffering a foot injury that ended the season, but presented his gifts to scouts while averaging 17.0 points, 7 , 5 rebounds and 7.0 assists. The 6 foot 7 inch point guard, a former UCLA commitment like his older brothers (Lonzo, LiAngelo), was part of the NBL Next Stars program, in which he earned about $ 68,400 and received a car, a apartment, air travel and individual development training.

Ball, who previously played in his father LaVar’s Junior Basketball Association, would have liked the experience in Australia and was eager to help the franchise, which was having financial problems.

“Melo loves Illawarra fans,” Jackson told ESPN. “He loves this community. They opened his arms to him. They made us feel like we were at home. When we started to hear about the problems they were going through, we discussed them and decided, “Appropriate the team.”

“He’s going to be locked in his NBA career, but we’re going to hire the right people to oversee everything. He wants to create the best basketball program possible for that community there. “

Ball has already donated money to the Australian bushfire victims and hopes to return in the NBA’s off seasons.

“When Melo wants to do things in the summer, we will be there,” said Jackson. “We are going to tour with his family all over Australia, go to basketball camps and connect with the kids. He wants to inspire the next generation.

“This is how he was raised by his family. People have a perception of his father, but he has a heart of gold and this affects his children. His father did not take him on a traditional route. He started his own sneaker business, Big Baller Brand. We have always talked about property. Melo wants kids to think big, especially at times like this. “

Jackson, who has played games in five NBA seasons, believes the Ball brand will attract like-minded Americans to their Australian team, rather than to college campuses.

“When high school students learn that LaMelo owns the team, they will want to come,” said Jackson. “They will know they will be taken care of. We’re going to put the organization on steroids, integrate it into a program that the guys want to play for. I am in touch with several former NBA GMs who want to go there to help and top level coaches who have won every championship you can imagine.