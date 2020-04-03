Lakers coach Frank Vogel isn’t sure when the NBA season will resume or what it will look like once it takes place, but he has tried to keep his coaches ready for the possibility.

They were given projects to complete during this hiatus, tasks that presume the NBA regular season is over. Each of them was responsible for the film of the other seven Western Conference playoffs to review in case they are playoff opponents.

“I took leave immediately when [the league suspended]Said Vogel. “I knew it was going to be a long journey that I wanted to unwind a little. But it lasted a day or two. I started watching some of our recent games and taking notes on how we were progressing so that we could make sure we could pick up where we left off whenever we were able to pick up. “

There has been no group basketball activity since March 11, when the NBA suspended its season when it learned that jazz center Rudy Gobert had tested positive for COVID-19. Vogel spoke to journalists on Thursday evening for the first time since training earlier today. He shared his experience since then and how the team manages the break.

“This is a very different time from anything that most of us have known in our lives,” said Vogel. “It’s just a moment to make sure that all of our loved ones are healthy and safe. Make sure we can keep in mind being socially responsible and make sure we do, and enjoy my time with my family. “

While the league was still operating, general manager Rob Pelinka tried to keep the players and coaches as informed as possible about the situation. The NBA board of governors held a conference call on March 11, during which they discussed the possibility of playing without fans, or a temporary suspension. The Lakers trained that day, expecting to play the Houston Rockets on March 12.

Then the jazz center Rudy Gobert proved positive for Covid-19 and the season ended.

“It was a bit of a surprise to all of us that this was happening,” said Vogel.

After his brief disconnection attempt, Vogel returned to basketball. He looked at the archived games with which the sports networks found themselves.

“I saw Danny Green play against LeBron in the final,” said Vogel. “I saw Jason Kidd play LeBron in the final. I saw my Kentucky Wildcats play against the Arizona Wildcats in the championship game. I saw LeBron’s All-American McDonald game. “

He started to review his team’s games to see what he could have missed during the hectic season that had just ended.

On March 17, a week after playing against the Lakers, the Brooklyn Nets announced that four players had tested positive for COVID-19. The Lakers immediately renewed an offer they had previously made to players for COVID-19 testing. On March 18, 14 players arrived on the team’s premises to have swabs inserted in their noses while they were seated in their car to test the virus.

Two of them tested positive, but neither showed symptoms.

There were people close to Vogel who worried about his exposure.

“We weren’t told to get tested,” said Vogel of himself and the rest of his staff. “And of course everyone recognized the lack of testing and we were only going to do what the local health service told us to do. … So I reassured my family that I was in good health and obviously while I was around these guys there were social distancing guidelines in place so I felt good and I felt as confident as a test was not necessary for me personally. “

The Lakers have started organizing voluntary training sessions by videoconference. JaVale McGee posted on Instagram a screenshot showing Jared Dudley, Quinn Cook, Alex Caruso, Talen Horton-Tucker and two-way players Kostas Antetokounmpo and Devontae Cacok participating in a training session led by Lakers coach Gunnar Peterson.

Vogel had conference calls with team leaders Anthony Davis and LeBron James, as well as Pelinka, but mostly tried to give space to his team.

The space he has with them is now filled with something he rarely gets during this time of the year – family time with his wife and two daughters. Vogel and his wife work out together every day. His daughters have soccer and lacrosse sessions to participate in thanks to Zoom. They finished “Stranger Things” and “All-American” from the Netflix series, as well as several films.

“We cook together every night,” said Vogel. “We made pizza last week. Homemade pizza. I’m just trying to have as much fun as possible and take advantage of the silver lining, which is family time. “