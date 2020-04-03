WASHINGTON – White House chief counselor and son-in-law Jared Kushner made his White House debut on coronaviruses Thursday, announcing that he had obtained a month of N95 masks for Big Apple hospitals.

President Trump asked Kushner to get involved in the government’s response to the coronaviruses several weeks ago and is now leading his own task force looking for “off the beaten track” solutions, Kushner told reporters.

Kushner told reporters how Trump called him early Thursday morning after hearing “from friends in New York” that Big Apple hospitals were in dire need of supplies, he said.

He called Dr. Mitchell Katz, president and CEO of NYC Health + Hospitals, who told Kushner that he was most nervous about the N95 masks, which are extremely rare across the country.

Kushner asked Katz what his “burn rate” was, which means how many N95 masks the city hospitals were filling each day, and he was able to find a month’s supply in the federal inventory, he said. -he says.

“The president called the mayor of Blasio and informed him that we were going to send a month of supply to the New York public hospital system to make sure that front-line workers can rest assured that they have the N95 masks which they need to get over the next month, “said Kushner.

“We will do similar things with all the different public hospitals in the sensitive areas and make sure that we communicate constantly with the local communities,” he added.