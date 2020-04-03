The player-only video game tournament begins Friday and will air on ESPN as hoop stars battle it out in the popular NBA 2K basketball franchise.

It’s a much-needed distraction for the players, who have been left with free time since the NBA suspended games on March 11 due to COVID-19.

The tournament is also intended to help people get through the crisis: both with its entertainment value and the $ 100,000 that the winner can donate to a charity linked to the coronavirus relief efforts.

Former MVP Kevin Durant is the overall seed, and his Twitter feed is littered with thoughts related to 2K. The double NBA champion, often known for his trophy acceptance speech in which he called his mother the real MVP , had to say in 2014: “Thank you my God for my wonderful mom and 2k.” However, Durant may need to hone his skills before the tournament. Last month, the Brookly Nets superstar tweeted, “2k transitional defense is the most frustrating thing in my life right now.” With the game on hold, the creators were taken out of their work and one of their favorite hobbies. The respite has caused a burning desire for the game, which manifests itself in many different ways. For Spencer Dinwiddie of the Nets, that meant watching the highlights of his best games. On Twitter, he asked colleagues: “Are NBA players going to YouTube to watch their own highlights because of withdrawals?” Donovan Mitchell, another tournament participant and one of the first players diagnosed with a coronavirus, responded to the tweet, saying it started with his highlights of the rookie year and has progressed until this season. But now Mitchell and 15 other players have another outlet, video games, for the size hole of basketball in their lives. Mitchell, on the other hand, practiced. Earlier this week, he won a virtual victory against Ronnie Singh, aka Ronnie 2K, the marketing director and the public face of the franchise. With NBA teams shutting down their training facilities to stop the spread of the virus, 2K is the closest thing to the NBA that players will get. Miami Heat forward Hassan Whiteside is certainly looking for a tougher competition as he is spent his forties preventing his young son from scoring on a mini-hoop. With the tournament looming, he will have the chance to choose someone of his own size – albeit on virtual hardwood. For many, the experience of playing a video game like you is a strange feature. Former Slam Dunk champion Zach LaVine, 7th seeded in the upcoming tournament, had this achievement during his rookie year, tweeting: “Bout to play 2k15. Crazy to really think I’m in it.” Now, until the game resumes, NBA players will be forced to live their celebrity not in the field, but in the field of video games.



