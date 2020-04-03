If the Major League Baseball organizes a season this year, it looks very different from normal. And with the opening date already pushed back to at least mid-May, the biggest change will undoubtedly be the calendar.

All the parties involved, led by the league and the players’ association, wish to play as many matches as possible. But playing a full schedule of 162 games is anything but inconceivable. Even playing 100 games seems less likely by the week. The all-star game, scheduled for July 14 at Dodger Stadium, may be canceled.

If a season is possible, it will likely include few days off and frequent double schedules. It will be a sprint, not the typical baseball marathon.

Justin Turner has an idea to limit the balance of players: a home run derby to decide a winner when a match is tied after 10 rounds. The Dodgers’ third baseman mentioned the idea in an interview on SportsNet LA on Wednesday.

“Instead of playing 17 rounds, you get an extra round, you play the 10th round, and [if] nobody scores and then you go to a home run derby, “said Turner. “You take the top three hitters from each team and give them all five outs and see who hits the most home runs.”

Turner defended his concept on Twitter Thursday, stressing that it would only be for this season to prevent the pitching staff from being decimated in a truncated calendar.

Turner added that a coach would throw throws during the derby.

Baseball has already flirted with the rules in recent years to prevent games from diving into extra innings.

The World Baseball Classic was the first notable competition to offer a different set of rules in extra innings; in the tournament, which takes place every four years, teams start each round after the 10th with runners on first and second base. Last season, the MLB announced a similar change to the All-Star game: teams would start each inning after the ninth with a runner on second, and players would be allowed to resume play as a pinch runner.

But Turner’s solution – a home derby – would be new. This is reminiscent of the NHL penalty shootout, although the shootout loser receives one point in the standings while the winner receives two. Baseball does not have a point system. In Turner’s plan, there would be a winner and a loser – and a dose of new excitement that we only see during the star break.