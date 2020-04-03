Part 12 of a series analyzing the New York Knicks

Power forward Julius Randle has become the most polarizing Knicks player with fans – and in the locker room.

Randle’s traditional figures are strong but bittersweet.

If there are no more regular season games due to the coronavirus pandemic, Randle will finish 32nd in the league by scoring (19.5), 14th in rebound (9.7) while posting the 12th total on higher of double doubles (30).

However, some Knicks, including rookie RJ Barrett, were frustrated by Randle’s penchant for not distributing the ball quickly enough and dribbling too much, according to two sources familiar with the situation.

Randle has become less of a turnover machine in the past two months and has become a little less clumsy on record. However, the chemistry on the field between Randle and Barrett, who is used to having the ball in his hands, deserves to be watched next season. For the most part, Barrett remained silent about Randle’s situation.

“Many players have felt this, with the exception of Elfrid Payton,” an NBA source told The Post.

Randle was signed to a $ 63 million three-year contract and the pressure to be the # 1 guy was too early. He eventually ceded that designation to Marcus Marcus after committing more than four turnovers in eight of the first 12 games.

“You can’t dispute its productivity,” an Eastern Conference staff member told The Post. “But he was not in the right role. It absolutely shouldn’t be your # 1 or even # 2 option, maybe not even # 3 over a serious competitor. It doesn’t have a good enough feeling, [and is] way too dominating the ball. I don’t trust his decisions with the ball. As a sixth man, it would fit perfectly because I also don’t think it gives you much on the defensive. It is more in line with the role of a sixth man. “

The 25-year-old left-hander pondered how difficult it was to adapt to the Knicks in the middle of the 21-45 campaign. His agent, Aaron Mintz, was often to his ear with encouragement, but Randle often spoke of the difficulty in understanding the double and triple teams he had never faced before.

According to The Athletic, Randle apologized to the club for not being a better field leader at a player-only meeting, former morning coach David Fizdale was terminated.

“Julius was paid to be the franchise leader, but Morris played as the franchise leader,” said the NBA source. “Fiz anointed Mo the leader from the start. Maybe that made Julius play like him. “

After Morris was traded, Randle’s scoring responsibility increased and he rose to the challenge. However, his 3-point shot never became reliable. Randle eventually regressed in this area, finishing at 27.7% before the season was suspended.

The perimeter Randle tremors prompted Fizdale to comment in a radio interview last week that the Knicks need more than a 4-leg to start at the front.

Randle came out on top in Atlanta on March 11 – scoring 33 points and hitting three of the six 3-pointers in a win that could become the season finale. This marked his eighth 30-point outing of the season.

“He played extremely hard, started showing that he could play the assist when he was overtaken,” said another NBA scout. “Although his 3-point shot has dropped, he has proven in the past that he can stretch his game and his defense. But he can be a stopper.”

The Post reported before the trade deadline that the Knicks were ready to move Randle, whose third year is guaranteed to be just $ 4 million. Subsequent reports said Charlotte had signed up with the Knicks over Randle for point guard Terry Rozier, a longtime target of Knicks general manager Scott Perry.

Whenever the offseason begins, this Charlotte scenario could always be revisited, although Randle may have an ally in new president / former agent Leon Rose (Randle is a client of the Creative Artists Agency).

Randle, a former Lakers lottery pick, is only 25, but it should be noted that he played in a losing team during his six seasons. Understanding Randle’s riddle is one factor that makes Rose’s job so difficult.