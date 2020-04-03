The coronavirus took on another Hollywood star.

Julie Bennett, known as the voice of Cindy Bear in “The Yogi Bear Show”, died at the age of 88 from complications from a coronavirus, talent agent Mark Scroggs confirmed to Fox News.

Bennett died Tuesday, March 31, at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles, after being diagnosed with coronavirus last week, according to Scroggs.

A resident of Los Angeles, Bennett was widely known for his vocal work. She resumed her role as Cindy Bear for several subsequent TV shows based on Yogi Bear, including the 1988 TV movie “Yogi and the Invasion of Space Bears”. according to IMDb.

Most recently, Bennett lent his voice to “Garfield and Friends,” “Spider-Man: The Animated Series,” as well as a Spider-Man-themed video game released in 2000.

His live roles include appearances on the television programs “Mathnet”, “Moonlighting” and “Crossings”.

Bennett was born in Manhattan before her family moved to Los Angeles when she was young. After college, she returned to New York to appear in radio soap operas and television series.