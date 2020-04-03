Among those who tested positive were her parents and her 56-year-old brother-in-law who is ventilated at a New York hospital, she said. He was not at the party.

“I didn’t know how quickly this virus would spread. No idea at all,” she told CNN. “And it’s scary. And it’s sobering. And it’s not fun to have to live with the fact that you could make someone extremely sick.”

The party, which took place in a church on Long Beach Island, brought together about 25 of his mother’s friends.

“The day after the party, my mom got really sick,” said Stockton-Rossini, a reporter for 710 WOR. “And she had no symptoms that looked like the ones we heard about. There was congestion. But she was vomiting. She had a very high fever. She was sick for several days.

When her fever reached 102, they took her to the hospital, where she tested positive for coronavirus.

“All I can say is that at that time we didn’t know how quickly this virus has spread,” said Stockton-Rossini. “Even journalists like me said, you know, more people are dying from the flu, it’s not going to be much worse … And we quickly discovered that it was a big problem. It is spreading very quickly. And this social distancing has proven to be the way to control it. “

Social gatherings had not been banned at this stage, she said. Now she knows how crucial it is that people practice social distance.

“If you don’t want to take a social distance because it makes your life miserable, you know, think about the people you don’t realize who may have a compromised immune system,” she said.

She urged people to be vigilant because not everyone has symptoms similar to those widely reported.

“Every member of my family has tested positive except for my son,” she said. “We didn’t all have the same symptoms. They really need to test people who have a variety of symptoms – not just the big three: fever, cough and lethargy.”

Over 30 states and the District of Columbia have ordered residents to stay at home. The country’s top infectious disease expert said Thursday that he did not understand why each state had not issued a home stay order as coronavirus cases increased across the United States.

Dr. Anthony Fauci said governors who have resisted so far “really should” reconsider the number of US cases that continue to climb