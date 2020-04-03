(CNN)Jane Fonda published her very first TikTok of herself doing the famous “Jane Fonda Workout” in order to raise public awareness of climate crises.
“Hello to the people of TikTok,” she said, “My name is Jane Fonda and I’m going to bring back the training from Jane Fonda.”
Fonda also urged fans to join the very first virtual Fire Drill rally on Friday.
Fonda and Greenpeace USA are organizing the rally throughout the month of April.
Fonda also recruited famous friends including Chelsea Handler, Piper Perabo, Amber Valetta, Alyssa Milano, Norman Lear and Marisa Tomei to encourage supporters to join the movement.
