(CNN) Jane Fonda published her very first TikTok of herself doing the famous “Jane Fonda Workout” in order to raise public awareness of climate crises.

“Hello to the people of TikTok,” she said, “My name is Jane Fonda and I’m going to bring back the training from Jane Fonda.”

Fonda also urged fans to join the very first virtual Fire Drill rally on Friday.

“Whether you’re on your couch or on your yoga mat, you’ll join me in Fire drills on Fridays ? The future needs you. I need you, “she said.

Fonda and Greenpeace USA are organizing the rally throughout the month of April.