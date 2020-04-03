Anyone who has played high-level hockey, such as Islanders forward Jordan Eberle, knows that it is impossible to imitate skating while training off the ice.

During this unprecedented period, with the NHL season suspended indefinitely due to the coronavirus pandemic, staying in shape was an additional obstacle for players. Eberle said he knew getting back on the ice would make all the difference if the 2020 NHL season ended up resuming.

“None of us have ever experienced anything like this,” said Eberle during a conference call Thursday. “When we entered training camp, we had all been skating for two months in a row, then you have a training camp before the season. You’re pretty much on the ice for three months straight.

“You can ride a bike, you can go on the treadmill, you can run errands, you can workout, but nothing will mean skating. It is such a unique activity that it is difficult to translate it. I know some NHL guys talked about it, we got [NHL Players’ Association] meetings, but if you want to put a great product on the ice and come back somewhere near where we left off, you will definitely need some practice. “

The 29-year-old winger could only compare this lull to what some players experienced before participating in the world championships, which usually take place in early May but were officially canceled this year due to the coronavirus. Players not participating in the NHL playoffs must raise the top of their games during their weeks off before the start of the international tournament.

Eberle, whose wife Lauren gave birth to a baby girl named Collins on March 16, said he used the makeshift gym in his basement, but also found himself sprinting up and down his staircase every time he used it.

However, it was difficult to maintain his motivation to work without a “specific date” to return. Eberle said he wouldn’t mind resuming play at the end of the summer, but asked how long the league should wait until the season is officially canceled.

“I’m here to play later this year,” he said. “But having said that, I don’t know: when do you cut it? Right? You have to start a full season next year, you have to have that time and that rest too.

“I think at some point there must be a date where you say, ‘The season is lost and we are starting to recover for next year. From now on, I think everyone’s mindset is that we want to play in the playoffs. “

Several players in the league were asked what they would do if they were to replace Commissioner Gary Bettman, Sidney Crosby of the Penguins, who said in particular that he thought the schedule should jump straight into the playoffs with the current standings if the season was to resume.

Eberle said he was just glad he didn’t have to make these decisions, but that he didn’t like Crosby’s suggestion too much, as it would leave the Islanders out of the post-season.

“You work so hard all year to play, even if there are a lot of games left, you play as many games and you’re on the hunt, and then the season has just ended,” said Eberle. “It’s hard, you work all season, all summer and the summer before, trying to win the Stanley Cup.”