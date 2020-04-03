He is accused of being a virtual Meow Zedong.

A week after having a lot of buzz about his FaceTime session with Shaquille O’Neal, the controversial “Tiger King” co-star Jeff Lowe goes viral by appearing to praise communism online. The proletarian proclamation of the big cat wrangler went around the two Reddit and Twitter, where he has accumulated more than 4 million views on at least two separate accounts – and ignited the stunned responses of the masses of social media.

“The workers of the world are uniting,” Lowe proclaims in the 30-second Twitter clip posted on April 1, which shows the motorcycle jacket guard with his wife Lauren in an undisclosed location.

“With the next financial crisis in full swing, the collapse of world capitalism is almost inevitable,” said Lowe, adding that viewers can rest assured knowing that “communism will rise from the ashes”.

“We will defeat the billionaires and take back America,” said Lowe, who took over Grand Wynnewood exotic wildlife park in Oklahoma of the former co-star of “Tiger King” and former business partner Joe Exotic. Flamboyant Netflix hit star sued Lowe for $ 96 million for allegedly setting him up in a murder plot, and other charges that led to the disgrace of the “Tiger” King “slapped with a 22 year prison sentence.

The cat-loving comrade concludes his Marxist tirade by telling puzzled viewers to “watch season 2” of “Tiger King”, which has not yet been announced. It’s a strange take when the tiger tamer memorized his representation of the series as being “unfair” in an interview with People magazine.

Lowe did not respond to The Post’s request for comment.

The Twitterati tiger, however, was quick to question Lowe’s apparent revolutionary tendencies. “Comrade Jeff?” asked for a tweeter.

“Never listen to anyone wearing two items covering their head at the same time,” tweeted another, referring to Lowe double bandana style.

Even model Chrissy Teigen rang: “Lmao what the.”

In the end, the clip praising communism was actually a cameo, a service where people can pay celebrities to read a fan’s script on camera, even if it’s absurd. The video appears to have been the first posted on YouTube by actor-filmmaker Jonathan Daniel Brown, who tells the Post that he paid Lowe only $ 20 to read his prosocialist message. Lowe, he says, was quick to respond.

“Famous people will say anything for money,” says Brown, who says he designed the performance of Lowe’s Cameo to amuse him during the exorbitant downtime caused by the coronavirus pandemic. He adds, “Jeff Lowe is certainly not a communist – he took a guy from a zoo.”

Note: It would be far from the craziest thing in which the “Tiger King” co-star has been involved. Lowe was allegedly sued by Prince in 2007 for allegedly selling clothing using his brand symbol, Pop Culture reports. In 2018, the predator keeper was found guilty of doing business without a license while using prohibited wildlife as fodder for expensive photo shoots, reports KTNV.com.