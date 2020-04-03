US stocks continued on Friday even after a brutal monthly job report gave Wall Street further evidence of the severity of the coronavirus pandemic in the economy.

Dow Jones’ industry average was only 58.23 points, or 0.2%, at 10:05 a.m. after a 0.7% drop in the wake of the federal government’s employment report in March, according to which the U.S. economy lost 701,000 jobs last month. The number dashed expectations and brutally ended the country’s nine-year hiring streak.

The S&P 500 recently traded roughly flat on the report, which does not take into account the massive job losses linked to the virus observed at the end of the month. The Nasdaq Composite recovered from an early fall and rose 0.2% in the green.

“The optimistic reading here is that the market is already rocked for horrible economic figures”, Stephen Innes, chief market strategist at AxiTrader, wrote in a comment. “In other words, a dark picture is already in the price.”

Modest drops in inventories came as oil prices continued to climb in hopes of ending the price war between Russia and Saudi Arabia. These hopes spurred a rally on Wall Street on Thursday, as investors ignored yet another record spike in jobless claims resulting from the virus crisis.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil futures rose 8.4% to $ 27.45 a barrel at 9:26 a.m., building on Thursday’s gains after President Trump’s tweet that the two countries would accept reduce production by 15 million barrels.

“The increase in oil is helping to make more shale producers work, rather than on the brink,” said Quincy Krosby, chief market strategist at Prudential Financial.

The three main American stock indexes should follow the end of the week in the red from Thursday. The Dow Jones lost 223.34 points, or 1%, for the week until Thursday’s close, while the S&P was down 0.5% and the Nasdaq was down 0.2%.