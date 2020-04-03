Rex Ryan doesn’t like Amari Cooper.

Former Jets coach made a number of scathing comments on ESPN “Get Up” Friday on the Cowboys’ decision to give Cooper a $ 100 million contract extension over five years earlier this offseason.

“I wouldn’t have paid this shit,” said Ryan of the 25-year-old receiver. “In no way would I have paid this guy.”

The 2015 Raiders’ first round was traded to Dallas in the middle of the 2018 season for a first round pick in 2019. was to hit the free agency in March before the Cowboys signed it for a long-term contract on March 16.

Cooper ended the 2019 season with 79 receptions for a career high of 1,189 yards and eight touchdowns, but Ryan still found fault with some of his status statistics.

“This is the biggest disappearing act in the National Football League,” said Ryan. “He doesn’t show up on the road, he doesn’t show up when the competition is good – when he’s in the upper corners, this guy disappears.

“For me, you pay Dak Prescott. Forget all these numbers. They are # 1 in the league because of Dak Prescott, not because of this guy. It’s a deep draft at the receiver. They made a huge mistake here. “

The Cowboys exercised the exclusive franchise label on Prescott, 26, earlier in the off-season and are negotiating a longer-term contract. The two parties have until July 15 to reach an agreement.