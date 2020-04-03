The illustration of this artist shows a black hole of intermediate mass tearing into a star.

It is an artist’s impression of a large star known as HD74423 and its much smaller red dwarf companion in a binary star system. The large star seems to pulsate only on one side, and it is deformed by the gravitational pull of its companion star in the shape of a teardrop.

It is an artist’s impression of two white dwarfs in the process of merging. While astronomers expected it to cause a supernova, they found an example of two white dwarf stars that survived the fusion.

A combination of space and Earth telescopes has found evidence of the largest explosion observed in the universe. The explosion was created by a black hole in the central galaxy of the Ophiuchus cluster, which destroyed jets and dug a large cavity in the surrounding hot gas.

The red supergiant star Betelgeuse, in the constellation of Orion, undergoes an unprecedented reduction. This image was taken in January using the very large telescope of the European Southern Observatory.

This new ALMA image shows the result of a stellar battle: a complex and magnificent gaseous environment surrounding the binary star system HD101584.

NASA’s Spitzer Space Telescope captured the tarantula nebula in two wavelengths of infrared light. Red represents hot gas, while blue regions are interstellar dust.

A white dwarf, on the left, snatches material from a brown dwarf, on the right, about 3000 light years from Earth.

This image shows the orbits of the six G objects in the center of our galaxy, with the supermassive black hole indicated by a white cross. The stars, gas and dust are in the background.

After the death of the stars, they expel their particles into space, which in turn form new stars. In one case, star dust became embedded in a meteorite that fell to Earth. This illustration shows that star dust could flow from sources such as the egg nebula to create grains recovered from the meteorite, which landed in Australia.

The ancient north star, Alpha Draconis or Thuban, is surrounded here by an image of the northern sky.

The UGC 2885 galaxy, nicknamed the “Godzilla galaxy”, is perhaps the largest in the local universe.

The host galaxy of a newly traced repetitive fast radio burst acquired with the 8-meter Gemini-North telescope.

The central region of the Milky Way was imagined using the very large telescope of the European Southern Observatory.

This is an artist illustration of what the MAMBO-9 would look like in visible light. The galaxy is very dusty and has not yet built most of its stars. The two components show that the galaxy is in the process of merging.

Astronomers have found a white dwarf star surrounded by a gas disk created from a giant planet of ice torn apart by its gravity.

New measurements of the black hole in the center of the galaxy Holm 15A reveal that it is 40 billion times more massive than our sun, making it the black hole known to be the heaviest to measure directly.

A close-up view of an interstellar comet crossing our solar system is visible on the left. Right, astronomers used an image of the Earth for comparison.

The galaxy NGC 6240 hosts three supermassive black holes at its heart.

Gamma-ray bursts are illustrated in this artist’s illustration. They can be triggered by collision or neutron stars or the explosion of a super massive star, collapsing in a black hole.

Two gas clouds resembling peacocks were found in the nearby dwarf galaxy, the Large Magellanic Cloud. In these ALMA telescope images, red and green highlight the molecular gas while blue shows the ionized hydrogen gas.

Artist’s impression of the big black hole of the Milky Way projecting a star from the center of the galaxy.

The Jack-o’-lantern nebula is on the edge of the Milky Way. The radiance of the massive star in its center has created frightening gaps in the nebula that make it look like a carved pumpkin.

This new image from NASA / ESA’s Hubble Space Telescope captures two galaxies of equal size in a collision that appears to resemble a ghostly face. This observation was made on June 19, 2019 in visible light by the advanced camera of the telescope for surveys.

A new SPHERE / VLT image of Hygiea, which could be the smallest dwarf planet in the solar system to date. As an object in the main asteroid belt, Hygiea immediately meets three of the four conditions required to be classified as a dwarf planet: it orbits the Sun, it is not a moon and, unlike a planet , it did not erase the neighborhood from its orbit. The final requirement is that it has sufficient mass for its own gravity to draw it into a roughly spherical shape. This is what VLT observations revealed about Hygiea.

This is an artist’s rendering of what a massive galaxy from the first universe might look like. The rendering shows that the star formation in the galaxy illuminates the surrounding gas. Image by James Josephides / Swinburne Astronomy Productions, Christina Williams / University of Arizona and Ivo Labbe / Swinburne.

This is an artist illustration of a gas and dust disk around the star HD 163296. The gaps in the disk are probably the location of the planets that form.

This is a two-color composite image of comet 2I / Borisov captured by the Gemini North telescope on September 10.

This illustration shows a young planet in formation in a “baby-proof” star system.

Using a simulation, astronomers have shed light on the light gaseous filaments that make up the cosmic network in a mass of massive galaxies.

The wide-field camera of the Hubble space telescope observed Saturn in June as the planet closest to Earth this year, about 1.36 billion km.

Artist’s impression of the massive explosions of ionizing radiation which explode from the center of the Milky Way and impact the Magellanic current.

The Atacama Large Millimeter / submillimeter Array painting captured this unprecedented image of two circumstellar discs, in which baby stars grow, feeding on material from their surrounding birth disc.

This is an illustration by an artist of what a moon the size of Neptune would look like orbiting the gas giant exoplanet Kepler-1625b in a stellar system 8000 light years from Earth. It could be the first exomoon ever discovered.

This infrared image from NASA’s Spitzer Space Telescope shows a cloud of gas and dust filled with bubbles, which are swollen by the wind and the radiation of massive young stars. Each bubble is filled with hundreds to thousands of stars, which form from dense clouds of gas and dust.

It is an artist’s impression of the trajectory of the rapid radio burst FRB 181112 traveling from a distant host galaxy to reach Earth. He crossed the halo of a galaxy on the way.

After passing too close to a supermassive black hole, the star in this artist’s design is torn into a thin stream of gas, which is then drawn around the black hole and slams into itself, creating a light shock and ejecting more hot material.

Comparison of the GJ 3512 with the solar system and other nearby red dwarf planetary systems. Planets around a solar mass star can grow until they start to accumulate gas and become giant planets such as Jupiter in a few million years. But we thought that small stars such as Proxima, TRAPPIST-1, the star of Teegardern and GJ 3512, could not form mass planets of Jupiter.

A collision of three galaxies has placed three supermassive black holes on an accelerated path with each other in a system a billion light years from Earth.

2I / Borisov is the first interstellar comet observed in our solar system and only the second interstellar visitor observed in our solar system.

KIC 8462852, also known as Boyajian’s Star or Tabby’s Star, is 1,000 light years from us. It is 50% larger than our sun and 1000 degrees warmer. And it doesn’t behave like any other star, darkening and lightening sporadically. The dust around the star, shown here in an artist’s illustration, may be the most likely cause of his strange behavior.

It is the impression of an artist that the impulse of a massive neutron star is delayed by the passage of a white dwarf star between the neutron star and the Earth. Astronomers have detected the most massive neutron star to date due to this delay.

The European Southern Observatory VISTA telescope captured an amazing image of the Large Magellanic Cloud, one of our closest galactic neighbors. The near infrared capacity of the telescope presents millions of individual stars.

Astronomers believe that comet C / 2019 Q4 could be the second known interstellar visitor to our solar system. It was first spotted on August 30 and photographed by the Canada-France-Hawaii telescope on the Big Island of Hawaii on September 10, 2019.

A star known as S0-2, depicted as the blue and green object in this artist’s illustration, made its closest approach to the supermassive black hole in the center of the Milky Way in 2018. This provided a test for Einstein’s theory of general relativity.

This is a radio image of the galactic center of the Milky Way. The radio bubbles discovered by MeerKAT extend vertically above and below the plane of the galaxy.

A kilanova was captured by the Hubble space telescope in 2016, seen here next to the red arrow. The Kilanovae are massive explosions that create heavy elements like gold and platinum.

It is an artist’s representation of a black hole about to swallow a neutron star. Detectors reported this possible event on August 14.

This artist’s illustration shows LHS 3844b, a nearby rocky exoplanet. It is 1.3 times the mass of Earth and orbits a fresh M-dwarf star. The planet’s surface is likely dark and covered with cooled volcanic material, and there is no detectable atmosphere.

An artist’s concept of the explosion of a massive star in a dense stellar environment.

The Galaxy NGC 5866 is 44 million light years from Earth. It looks flat because we can only see its edge in this image captured by NASA’s Spitzer space telescope.

The Hubble Space Telescope has taken a dazzling new portrait of Jupiter, highlighting its vivid colors and swirling clouds in the atmosphere.

It is an artist’s impression of the ancient massive and distant galaxies observed with ALMA.

Glowing gas clouds and newborn stars make up the seagull nebula in one of the spiral arms of the Milky Way Galaxy.

An artist concept of what the first stars looked like shortly after the Big Bang.

The spiral galaxy NGC 2985 is located approximately 70 million light-years from our solar system in the constellation Ursa Major.

At the beginning of the history of the universe, the galaxy of the Milky Way collided with a dwarf galaxy, on the left, which contributed to form the ring and the structure of our galaxy, as it is called today ‘hui.

Illustration of an artist of a thin disc embedded in a supermassive black hole in the center of the spiral galaxy NGC 3147, 130 million light years away.

Hubble has captured this view of a spiral galaxy named NGC 972 that appears to be blooming with a new star formation. The orange glow is created when the hydrogen gas reacts to the intense light scattered outside by the stars of the nearby newborn.

Here is the galaxy of JO201 jellyfish.

The Eta Carinae star system, located 7,500 light years from Earth, exploded in 1838 and the Hubble Space Telescope still captures the consequences. This new ultraviolet image reveals clouds of hot glowing gases that resemble fireworks.

‘Oumuamua, the first interstellar visitor to our solar system, is shown in an artist’s illustration.

It is the rendering of an artist from ancient supernovae who bombarded Earth with cosmic energy millions of years ago.

Artist’s impression of the Australian CSIRO SKA Pathfinder radio telescope finding a rapid radio burst and determining its precise location.

The Whirlpool galaxy has been captured in different light wavelengths. On the left, a visible light image. The following image combines visible and infrared light, while the two on the right show different wavelengths of infrared light.

The Hubble Space Telescope has found electrically charged C60 molecules, in which 60 carbon atoms are arranged in a hollow sphere that looks like a soccer ball.

These are magnified galaxies behind large clusters of galaxies. The pink halos reveal the gas surrounding distant galaxies and its structure. The gravitational lens effect of clusters multiplies the images of galaxies.

This artist’s illustration shows a blue quasar in the center of a galaxy.

The International Space Station’s NICER detector recorded 22 months of night x-ray data to create this map of the entire sky.

NASA’s Spitzer Space Telescope captured this mosaic of the Cepheus C and Cepheus B star-forming regions.

The Galaxy NGC 4485 collided with its largest galactic neighbor NGC 4490 millions of years ago, leading to the creation of new stars seen on the right side of the image.

Astronomers have developed a distant universe mosaic, called the Hubble Legacy Field, which documents 16 years of observations from the Hubble space telescope. The image contains 200,000 galaxies that date back 13.3 billion years to just 500 million years after the Big Bang.

View of a telescope on the ground of the Large Magellanic Cloud, a galaxy close to our Milky Way. The insert was taken by the Hubble Space Telescope and shows one of the star clusters in the galaxy.

One of the brightest planetary nebulae in the sky and first discovered in 1878, the NGC 7027 nebula can be seen towards the constellation Cygnus.

Asteroid 6478 Gault is seen with the NASA / ESA Hubble Space Telescope, showing two tails of narrow, comet-like debris that tell us that the asteroid is slowly self-destructing. The bright streaks surrounding the asteroid are background stars. The asteroid Gault is located 214 million kilometers from the Sun, between the orbits of Mars and Jupiter.

The ghostly shell of this image is a supernova, and the glowing trail that moves away from it is a pulsar.

Hidden in one of the darkest corners of the constellation Orion, this cosmic bat spreads its foggy wings through interstellar space two thousand light years away. It is illuminated by young stars nestled in its core – although it is surrounded by opaque dust clouds, their light rays still illuminate the nebula.

In this illustration, several rings of dust surround the sun. These rings are formed when the gravity of the planets pulls the grains of dust in orbit around the sun. Recently, scientists have detected a ring of dust on the orbit of Mercury. Others assume that the source of the Venus dust ring is a group of co-orbital asteroids never detected before.

It is an artist’s impression of the globular star clusters surrounding the Milky Way.

Artist’s view of life on a planet orbiting a system of binary stars, visible as two suns in the sky.

Illustration by an artist of one of the most distant objects in the solar system ever observed, 2018 VG18 – also known as “Farout”. The pink tint suggests the presence of ice. We don’t yet know what “FarFarOut” looks like.

This is an artist concept from the tiny moon Hippocamp that was discovered by the Hubble Space Telescope. Only 20 miles across, it may in fact be an interrupted fragment of a much larger neighboring moon, Proteus, seen as a crescent in the background.

In this illustration, an asteroid (bottom left) crashes under the powerful gravity of LSPM J0207 + 3331, the oldest and coldest white dwarf known to be surrounded by a ring of dusty debris. Scientists believe the infrared signal from the system is best explained by two separate rings made up of dust from ruined asteroids.

Artist’s impression of the distorted and twisted Milky Way disc. This occurs when the rotational forces of the massive center of the galaxy pull on the external disk.

This 1.3 kilometer (0.8 mile) radius Kuiper belt object discovered by researchers at the edge of the solar system is believed to be the stage between dust and iceballs and fully formed planets.

A selfie taken by NASA’s Curiosity Mars rover on Vera Rubin Ridge before moving to a new location.

The Hubble Space Telescope has found a dwarf galaxy hiding behind a large cluster of stars that is in our cosmic vicinity. It is so old and virgin that researchers have dubbed it a “living fossil” from the early universe.

How did massive black holes form in the first universe? The rotating gaseous disk of this halo of dark matter breaks into three clusters which collapse under their own gravity to form supermassive stars. These stars will quickly collapse and form massive black holes.

NASA’s Spitzer Space Telescope captured this image of the Large Magellanic Cloud, a satellite galaxy of our own Milky Way galaxy. Astrophysicists now believe that it could collide with our galaxy in two billion years.

A mysterious object shining in the sky, nicknamed “The Cow”, was captured in real time by telescopes around the world. Astronomers think it could be the birth of a black hole or a neutron star, or a new class of objects.

An illustration illustrates the detection of a repetitive rapid radio burst from a mysterious source 3 billion light years from Earth.

Comet 46P / Wirtanen will pass less than 7 million miles from Earth on December 16. Its ghostly green coma is about the size of Jupiter, even if the comet itself is about three-quarters of a mile in diameter.

This mosaic image of the asteroid Bennu is made up of 12 PolyCam images collected on December 2 by the spacecraft OSIRIS-REx at a distance of 15 miles.

This image of a globular cluster of stars by the Hubble Space Telescope is one of the oldest known collections of stars. The cluster, called NGC 6752, is more than 10 billion years old.

An image of Apep captured with the VISIR camera on the very large telescope of the European Southern Observatory. This stellar “windmill” system is very likely to end in a burst of gamma rays of long duration.

Artist’s impression of the galaxy Abell 2597, showing the supermassive black hole expelling cold molecular gas like the pump of a giant intergalactic fountain.

An image from the Wild Duck Cluster, where each star is about 250 million years old.

These images reveal the final stage of a union between pairs of galactic nuclei in the disordered nuclei of colliding galaxies.

A radio image of hydrogen gas in the small Magellanic cloud. Astronomers believe that the dwarf galaxy is slowly dying and will ultimately be consumed by the Milky Way.

Other evidence of a supermassive black hole in the center of the Milky Way galaxy has been found. This visualization uses data from simulations of orbital movements of gas swirling around about 30% of the speed of light in a circular orbit around the black hole.

Does this sound like a bat to you? This giant shadow comes from a bright star reflecting on the dusty disk that surrounds it.

Hey, Bennu! NASA’s OSIRIS-REx mission, en route to encounter the primitive asteroid Bennu, returns images as it approaches its target of December 3.

These three panels reveal a supernova before, during and after it occurred 920 million light years from Earth (from left to right). The supernova, nicknamed iPTF14gqr, is unusual because although the star is massive, its explosion was rapid and weak. Researchers believe this is due to a companion star that siphoned its mass.

Illustration of an artist from planet X, who could shape the orbits of extremely distant outer solar system smaller objects like 2015 TG387.

This is an artist concept of what SIMP J01365663 + 0933473 could look like. It is 12.7 times the mass of Jupiter but has a magnetic field 200 times stronger than that of Jupiter. This object is 20 light years from Earth. It’s on the border between being a planet or being a brown dwarf.

The Andromeda galaxy cannibalized and shredded the once-large M32p galaxy, leaving behind this compact galaxy remnant known as M32. It is completely unique and contains a multitude of young stars.

Twelve new moons were found around Jupiter. This graph shows different groupings of the moons and their orbits, the new discoveries being indicated in bold.

Scientists and observatories around the world have been able to trace a high-energy neutrino in a galaxy with a rapidly rotating supermassive black hole in its center, known as a blazar. The galaxy lies to the left of Orion’s shoulder in its constellation and is about 4 billion light years from Earth.

Planets don’t just appear out of nowhere – they require gas, dust, and other processes that aren’t fully understood by astronomers. It is an artist’s impression of what the “infantile” planets that form around a young star look like.

These negative images from 2015 BZ509, which is surrounded by yellow, show the first known interstellar object that became a permanent part of our solar system. The exo-asteroid was probably introduced into our solar system from another star system 4.5 billion years ago. It then settled into a retrograde orbit around Jupiter.

A close look at the diamond matrix in a meteorite that landed in Sudan in 2008. This is considered the first evidence of a proto-planet that helped form the terrestrial planets in our solar system.

2004 EW95 is the first carbon rich asteroid confirmed in the Kuiper Belt and a relic of the primordial solar system. This curious object probably formed in the asteroid belt between Mars and Jupiter before being thrown billions of kilometers to its current home in the Kuiper belt.

NASA / ESA’s Hubble Space Telescope celebrates its 28th anniversary in space with this amazing and colorful image of the lagoon nebula 4,000 light years from Earth. While the entire nebula measures 55 light years, this image only reveals part of about four light years.

It is a more starry view of the lagoon nebula, using the infrared capabilities of Hubble. The reason you can see more stars is that infrared is able to pass through clouds of dust and gas to reveal the abundance of two young stars in the nebula, as well as more distant stars behind -plan.

The Rosette nebula is 5,000 light years from Earth. The distinctive nebula, which some believe is more like a skull, has a hole in the middle that creates the illusion of its pink shape.

This interior slope of a Martian crater has many of the dark seasonal streaks called “recurrent slope linear”, or RSL, which a November 2017 report interprets as granular flows, rather than darkening due to flow some water. The image is from the HiRISE camera on NASA’s Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter.

The impression of this artist shows an explosion of supernova, which contains the luminosity of 100 million suns. The Supernova iPTF14hls, which has exploded several times, is perhaps the most massive and most durable ever observed.

This illustration shows hydrocarbon compounds dividing into carbon and hydrogen inside ice giants, such as Neptune, turning into “diamond rain (rain)”.

This striking image is the stellar crib of the Orion nebula, where the stars are born. The red filament is a section of ammonia molecules measuring 50 light years. Blue represents the gas of the Orion nebula. This image is a composite of the Robert C. Byrd Green Bank telescope and NASA’s Wide Field Infrared Explore Telescope. “We still do not fully understand how large clouds of gas in our galaxy collapse to form new stars,” said Rachel Friesen, one of the collaboration’s co-principal investigators. “But ammonia is an excellent tracer of dense, starry gas.”

This is what the Earth and its moon have looked like since Mars. The image is a composite of the best image of the Earth and the best image of the moon taken on November 20, 2016 by NASA’s Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter. The orbiter’s camera takes images in three wavelength bands: infrared, red and blue-green. Mars was about 127 million kilometers from Earth when the images were taken.

PGC 1000714 was initially considered a common elliptical galaxy, but further analysis revealed the incredibly rare discovery of a Hoag-type galaxy. It has a round core surrounded by two detached rings.

NASA’s Cassini spacecraft took these images of the mysterious hexagon-shaped jetstream of the planet in December 2016. The hexagon was discovered on images taken by the Voyager spacecraft in the early 1980s. ‘it has a larger diameter than two Earths.

A dead star emits a greenish glow in this image from the Hubble Space Telescope of the Crab Nebula, located about 6,500 light years from Earth in the constellation Taurus. NASA released the image for Halloween 2016 and played the theme in its press release. The agency said that “the macabre-looking object still had a pulse.” In the center of the crab nebula is the crushed nucleus, or “heart” of a burst star. The heart spins 30 times per second and produces a magnetic field that generates 1 trillion volts, said NASA.

Looking through the thick clouds of dust from the galactic bulge, an international team of astronomers revealed the unusual mixture of stars in the star cluster known as Terzan 5. New results indicate that Terzan 5 is one of the primordial building blocks of the bulge, most likely the relic of the very early days of the Milky Way.

The conception of an artist from Planet New, who would be the most distant planet from our solar system. The orbits of similar clusters of extreme objects on the edge of our solar system suggest that a massive planet is there.

An illustration of the orbits of the new objects of the solar system extremely distant known before. The grouping of most of their orbits indicates that they are probably influenced by something massive and very distant, the proposed planet X.

Say hello to the dark galaxy Dragonfly 44. Like our Milky Way, it has a halo of spherical clusters of stars around its nucleus.

A classic nova occurs when a white dwarf star gains matter from its secondary star (a red dwarf) over a period of time, causing a thermonuclear reaction on the surface that eventually bursts into a single visible explosion. This creates a 10,000-fold increase in brightness, shown here in an artist’s rendering.

The gravitational lens and the spatial deformation are visible in this image of near and far galaxies captured by Hubble.

Au centre de notre galaxie, la Voie lactée, les chercheurs ont découvert une structure en forme de X au sein d’un groupe d’étoiles très compactes.

Rencontrez UGC 1382: ce que les astronomes pensaient être une galaxie elliptique normale (à gauche) s’est révélé être une galaxie à disque massive composée de différentes parties lorsqu’elle est vue avec des données optiques ultraviolettes et profondes (centre et droite). Dans une inversion complète de la structure normale de la galaxie, le centre est plus jeune que son disque spiral externe.

Le télescope spatial Hubble de la NASA a capturé cette image de la nébuleuse du crabe et de son «cœur qui bat», qui est une étoile à neutrons à droite des deux étoiles brillantes au centre de cette image. L’étoile à neutrons émet 30 impulsions par seconde. Les couleurs de l’arc-en-ciel sont visibles en raison du mouvement des matériaux dans la nébuleuse se produisant pendant le laps de temps de l’image.

Le télescope spatial Hubble a capturé une image d’une galaxie cachée plus faible qu’Andromède ou la Voie lactée. Cette galaxie à faible luminosité de surface, appelée UGC 477, se trouve à plus de 110 millions d’années-lumière dans la constellation des Poissons.

Le 19 avril, la NASA a publié de nouvelles images de cratères lumineux sur Ceres. Cette photo montre le cratère Haulani, qui présente des traces de glissements de terrain sur son bord. Les scientifiques pensent que certains cratères de la planète naine sont brillants car ils sont relativement nouveaux.

Cette illustration montre les millions de grains de poussière que la sonde Cassini de la NASA a échantillonnés près de Saturne. Quelques dizaines d’entre eux semblent provenir de l’extérieur de notre système solaire.

Cette image du VLT Survey Telescope de l’Observatoire Paranal de l’ESO au Chili montre une concentration étonnante de galaxies connues sous le nom de Fornax Cluster, que l’on peut trouver dans l’hémisphère sud. Au centre de cet amas, au milieu des trois taches brillantes sur le côté gauche de l’image, se trouve une galaxie cD – un cannibale galactique qui a grandi en consommant des galaxies plus petites.

Cette image montre la région centrale de la nébuleuse de la tarentule dans le grand nuage magellanique. L’amas d’étoiles jeune et dense R136, qui contient des centaines d’étoiles massives, est visible en bas à droite de l’image prise par le télescope spatial Hubble.

En mars 2016, des astronomes ont publié un article sur les puissants éclairs rouges provenant du système binaire V404 Cygni en 2015. Cette illustration montre un trou noir, similaire à celui du V404 Cygni, dévorant du matériel provenant d’une étoile en orbite.

Cette image montre la galaxie elliptique NGC 4889, profondément enfouie dans l’amas de la galaxie Coma. Il y a un gigantesque trou noir supermassif au centre de la galaxie.

Vue d’artiste du 2MASS J2126, qui met 900 000 ans à orbiter autour de son étoile, à 1 billion de kilomètres.

Les chercheurs de Caltech ont trouvé des preuves d’une planète géante traçant une orbite bizarre et très allongée dans le système solaire externe. L’objet, surnommé Planet Nine, a une masse environ 10 fois supérieure à celle de la Terre et orbite environ 20 fois plus loin du soleil en moyenne que Neptune.

Une impression d’artiste de ce à quoi pourrait ressembler un trou noir. En février, des chercheurs chinois ont déclaré avoir repéré un trou noir super massif de 12 milliards de fois la taille du soleil.

Y a-t-il des océans sur l’une des lunes de Jupiter? La sonde Juice présentée dans l’impression de cet artiste vise à le découvrir. Avec l’aimable autorisation de l’ESA / AOES

Les astronomes ont découvert de puissantes aurores sur une naine brune à 20 années-lumière. Il s’agit d’un concept d’artiste du phénomène.

Vénus, le fond et Jupiter brillent brillamment au-dessus de Matthews, en Caroline du Nord, le lundi 29 juin. La rencontre rapprochée apparente, appelée conjonction, a donné un affichage éblouissant dans le ciel d’été. Bien que les deux planètes semblent être proches l’une de l’autre, elles sont en réalité à des millions de kilomètres l’une de l’autre.

Selon la NASA, la lune glacée Europa de Jupiter est peut-être le meilleur endroit du système solaire pour rechercher la vie extraterrestre. La lune a à peu près la taille de la lune terrestre, et il y a des preuves qu’elle a un océan sous sa croûte gelée qui peut contenir deux fois plus d’eau que la Terre. Le budget 2016 de la NASA comprend une demande de 30 millions de dollars pour planifier une mission d’enquête sur Europa. L’image ci-dessus a été prise par le vaisseau spatial Galileo le 25 novembre 1999. C’est une mosaïque de 12 images et est considérée comme la meilleure image à ce jour du côté d’Europa qui fait face à Jupiter.

Cette nébuleuse, ou nuage de gaz et de poussière, s’appelle RCW 34 ou Gum 19. Les zones les plus lumineuses que vous pouvez voir sont celles où le gaz est chauffé par les jeunes étoiles. Finalement, le gaz a éclaté comme du champagne après qu’une bouteille ait été débouchée. Les scientifiques appellent ce flux de champagne. Cette nouvelle image de la nébuleuse a été capturée par le très grand télescope de l’Organisation spatiale européenne au Chili. RCW 34 est dans la constellation de Vela dans le ciel du sud. Le nom signifie “voiles d’un navire” en latin.

Le télescope spatial Hubble a capturé des images des trois grandes lunes de Jupiter – Io, Callisto et Europa – passant à la fois.

Using powerful optics, astronomers have found a planet-like body, J1407b, with rings 200 times the size of Saturn’s. This is an artist’s depiction of the rings of planet J1407b, which are eclipsing a star.

A patch of stars appears to be missing in this image from the La Silla Observatory in Chile. But the stars are actually still there behind a cloud of gas and dust called Lynds Dark Nebula 483. The cloud is about 700 light years from Earth in the constellation Serpens (The Serpent).

This is the largest Hubble Space Telescope image ever assembled. It’s a portion of the galaxy next door, Andromeda (M31).

NASA has captured a stunning new image of the so-called “Pillars of Creation,” one of the space agency’s most iconic discoveries. The giant columns of cold gas, in a small region of the Eagle Nebula, were popularized by a similar image taken by the Hubble Space Telescope in 1995.

Astronomers using the Hubble Space pieced together this picture that shows a small section of space in the southern-hemisphere constellation Fornax. Within this deep-space image are 10,000 galaxies, going back in time as far as a few hundred million years after the Big Bang.

Planetary nebula Abell 33 appears ring-like in this image, taken using the European Southern Observatory’s Very Large Telescope. The blue bubble was created when an aging star shed its outer layers and a star in the foreground happened to align with it to create a “diamond engagement ring” effect.

This Hubble image looks a floating marble or a maybe a giant, disembodied eye. But it’s actually a nebula with a giant star at its center. Scientists think the star used to be 20 times more massive than our sun, but it’s dying and is destined to go supernova.

Composite image of B14-65666 showing the distributions of dust (red), oxygen (green), and carbon (blue), observed by ALMA and stars (white) observed by the Hubble Space Telescope.