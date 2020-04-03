We are now fighting the disease in intensive care units and through closures, but that is because the United States has missed the first chance to take sufficient containment measures by testing, isolating, and tracing contacts. individual cases. The federal government was completely unprepared to deal with the rapidly spreading infection, as were the states and cities, which relied heavily on the federal government. The pandemic engulfed the country before governments at all levels recognized the terrible emergency. At that time, public health containment systems were overwhelmed by tens of thousands of confirmed cases, and many times more untested and unconfirmed infections.

Now our best hope for saving lives and restoring economic activity is to drastically reduce the number of active cases through temporary closings across the country while quickly building our public health containment system for the post-lockout phase. .

If blockages are able to prevent further viral spread, and they should be able to do so if properly applied and managed – which is not yet the case in many parts of the country – the number of active cases will decrease sharply, mainly recoveries but also tragic deaths. But when the infection rate goes down and the economy and our daily lives can gradually start to recover, we will have to contain the infectious cases that will remain in circulation, so as not to allow the pandemic to resurface.

The spread of the pandemic can be understood using a simple numerical example. The figures in this illustration are not precise, as they vary from place to place and as there is still much that is not known about the spread of the disease.

schedule presented in current studies. Let’s call today the first day. Suppose an individual, we will call him Jack, is infected by contact with someone who caught the virus a few days earlier. Jack becomes infectious to others on the fourth day, but without symptoms appearing on that day. Symptoms, such as coughing, difficulty breathing and fever, start on the fifth day and Jack remains contagious and in the community until the ninth day. At this point, most individuals recover or at least become much less contagious to others. The unlucky ones end up in the hospital and in the most serious cases, die. These figures vary from case to case, but are generally in line with the During days four to nine, Jack circulates in the community, especially if his symptoms are mild, potentially spreading the infection to others. Let’s say he does on average 16 daily contacts with others, some shorter, some more. Most of these contacts do not infect the other person, but from time to time, contact infects the other person, at work, at the theater, across the dining room table, or somewhere else. Jack is contagious to others for six days (during days four to nine), during which he makes 96 contacts in total, and infects 2.4 other people (the reproductive number or the number of secondary infections generated by one person) infected) of the novel coronavirus – would be between two and 2.6, depending on the models of Imperial college ). In this scenario, this equates to approximately 40 contacts for each infection, again an approximate figure largely consistent with the data on the rate of disease transmission. There are two main ways to stop the pandemic. The first way – the approach now widely used across the country – is through economic foreclosure and “shelter in place”. By deliberately closing most businesses, daily contact per person drops. Suppose it falls by more than half, say six a day. In six days, Jack made only 36 contacts instead of 96 and, as a result, now infects less than one other person on average. This is why the lock works, if applied. Over time, the number of people infected decreases as people currently infected recover, followed by the smallest number of people infected. However, the foreclosure policy has a high cost in the short term. Daily life and the economy are suspended. Income, jobs, tax revenue and businesses could collapse during the foreclosure. There is a much better way – when it is doable. Suppose that on the evening of the fifth day, after two days of symptoms, Jack is visited by a public health worker who has conducted a vigorous contact tracing. The health worker explains, “We are here because your co-worker developed mild Covid fever three days ago. Do you also have symptoms?” “Well, yes,” comes Jack’s response. “I woke up today not feeling very well, but I thought I could shake it.” The health worker can perform a diagnostic test and Jack remains isolated at home until the test confirms the Covid-19 infection. After a positive diagnosis, she is asked to stay at home for the recommended stretch after her symptoms have gone. Jack is informed that he will receive full sickness benefits as long as he sends a text message of his temperature every six hours and as long as he respects self-isolation or, if he is unable to ‘send an SMS, it will be visited daily by a community health worker to monitor its temperature and condition. It also receives an emergency number and a website for food deliveries if necessary. The health worker leaves masks in case Jack should have contact with others, such as a family member or a delivery service. The health worker also leaves a thermometer if necessary. Jack was caught by the public health department after only two days of being infectious, and will therefore only have established on average 32 contacts (16 contacts per day for two days), even less than the 36 contacts we assumed ‘it would cause partial locking to be established for 6 days (Six contacts per day for six days). This containment system can find a significant proportion of symptomatic cases as long as the lockout phase has done its job of suppressing the pandemic. And for those that the system does not catch, the individuals themselves can intensify their own response. Those with symptoms can call a Covid-19 hotline to arrange a rapid diagnostic test at home or at a pharmacy. The result should be the same: early isolation so as not to infect others. Of course, individuals should have guaranteed paid sick leave and free tests so that they can afford to isolate themselves. The recently expanded public health system, strengthened by increased self-surveillance by the general public, can stay ahead of new infections. If enough newly infected people are visited by public health workers early or self-isolate quickly before infecting others, the pandemic will continue to slow and then stop. Other measures, such as wearing face masks, monitoring temperatures in crowded public places, and putting hand sanitizers in many places, could also help. There are many uncertainties and details. How fast can the system track and isolate infected people? What limits to large gatherings should remain to prevent the “super-spread” of the virus? However, the basic logic must be clear: the locking phase must be followed by a confinement phase based on the public health system. There is also the important factor of asymptomatic people, who could represent up to 25% of all infected people, according to the director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. While some of these people may be captured by contact tracing and tested, others will not be. To compensate for asymptomatic transmission, a high proportion of symptomatic individuals must isolate themselves early, either through contact with the public health system or on their own initiative. Europe and the United States did not have effective public health systems at the start of the pandemic. In contrast, some countries in East Asia, such as Singapore Hong Kong and Taiwan, have very effective public health systems, with experience following the 2003 SARS epidemic. By adopting a proactive approach to testing and monitoring infection, and promoting personal hygiene (such as hand washing) and generalized control of the temperature, they succeeded on the whole in isolating a significant part of the infections. As a result, they have so far kept the confirmed cases per 1 million inhabitants well below the levels of the United States and Western Europe. The big challenge for the United States and Europe, in addition to saving the lives of people infected with Covid-19 and helping society respect and cope with locking, is to move from locking mode to public health containment as quickly as possible. In the coming weeks, we need to strengthen public health systems across the country. Each city, each community must increase the capacity to test, trace and isolate infected individuals. The federal government must create incentives (such as ensuring paid sick leave to cover all workers without exception) so that people with symptoms quickly isolate themselves. In a few weeks, an effective national lockdown will likely greatly reduce the number of newly infected people. Newly constructed public health systems can then ensure that the much smaller number of people infected does not trigger a new pandemic epidemic as the closure is lifted.

Source —–> https://www.cnn.com/2020/04/02/opinions/coronavirus-end-pandemic-opinion-sachs/index.html