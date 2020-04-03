We are now fighting the disease in intensive care units and through closures, but that is because the United States has missed the first chance to take sufficient containment measures by testing, isolating, and tracing contacts. individual cases. The federal government was completely unprepared to deal with the rapidly spreading infection, as were the states and cities, which relied heavily on the federal government. The pandemic engulfed the country before governments at all levels recognized the terrible emergency. At that time, public health containment systems were overwhelmed by tens of thousands of confirmed cases, and many times more untested and unconfirmed infections.
Now our best hope for saving lives and restoring economic activity is to drastically reduce the number of active cases through temporary closings across the country while quickly building our public health containment system for the post-lockout phase. .
If blockages are able to prevent further viral spread, and they should be able to do so if properly applied and managed – which is not yet the case in many parts of the country – the number of active cases will decrease sharply, mainly recoveries but also tragic deaths. But when the infection rate goes down and the economy and our daily lives can gradually start to recover, we will have to contain the infectious cases that will remain in circulation, so as not to allow the pandemic to resurface.
The spread of the pandemic can be understood using a simple numerical example. The figures in this illustration are not precise, as they vary from place to place and as there is still much that is not known about the spread of the disease.
There are two main ways to stop the pandemic. The first way – the approach now widely used across the country – is through economic foreclosure and “shelter in place”. By deliberately closing most businesses, daily contact per person drops. Suppose it falls by more than half, say six a day. In six days, Jack made only 36 contacts instead of 96 and, as a result, now infects less than one other person on average.
This is why the lock works, if applied. Over time, the number of people infected decreases as people currently infected recover, followed by the smallest number of people infected. However, the foreclosure policy has a high cost in the short term. Daily life and the economy are suspended. Income, jobs, tax revenue and businesses could collapse during the foreclosure.
There is a much better way – when it is doable. Suppose that on the evening of the fifth day, after two days of symptoms, Jack is visited by a public health worker who has conducted a vigorous contact tracing. The health worker explains, “We are here because your co-worker developed mild Covid fever three days ago. Do you also have symptoms?”
“Well, yes,” comes Jack’s response. “I woke up today not feeling very well, but I thought I could shake it.” The health worker can perform a diagnostic test and Jack remains isolated at home until the test confirms the Covid-19 infection. After a positive diagnosis, she is asked to stay at home for the recommended stretch after her symptoms have gone.
Jack is informed that he will receive full sickness benefits as long as he sends a text message of his temperature every six hours and as long as he respects self-isolation or, if he is unable to ‘send an SMS, it will be visited daily by a community health worker to monitor its temperature and condition. It also receives an emergency number and a website for food deliveries if necessary. The health worker leaves masks in case Jack should have contact with others, such as a family member or a delivery service. The health worker also leaves a thermometer if necessary.
Jack was caught by the public health department after only two days of being infectious, and will therefore only have established on average 32 contacts (16 contacts per day for two days), even less than the 36 contacts that we assumed that ‘it would cause partial locking to be established for 6 days (six contacts per day for six days). This containment system can find a significant proportion of symptomatic cases as long as the lockout phase has done its job of suppressing the pandemic.
And for those that the system does not catch, the individuals themselves can intensify their own response. Those with symptoms can call a Covid-19 hotline to arrange a rapid diagnostic test at home or at a pharmacy. The result should be the same: early isolation so as not to infect others. Of course, individuals should have guaranteed paid sick leave and free tests so that they can afford to isolate themselves.
The recently expanded public health system, strengthened by increased self-surveillance by the general public, can stay ahead of new infections. If enough newly infected people are visited by public health workers early or self-isolate quickly before infecting others, the pandemic will continue to slow and then stop. Other measures, such as wearing face masks, monitoring temperatures in crowded public places, and putting hand sanitizers in many places, could also help.
While some of these people may be captured by contact tracing and tested, others will not be. To compensate for asymptomatic transmission, a high proportion of symptomatic individuals must isolate themselves early, either through contact with the public health system or on their own initiative.
