Written by Digby Warde-Aldam

This article was published in partnership with Artsy, the global platform for art discovery and collection. The original article can be seen here . The opinions expressed in this commentary are solely those of the author.

When dishonored health entrepreneur Elizabeth Holmes was charged with fraud for her laboratory testing company Theranos last year, much of the media discussion was not based on her alleged carelessness and breach of trust, but on his clothing choices: black jackets, black pants and – above all – black turtlenecks.

“I probably have 150,” she said when they returned. in Glamor magazine in 2015. “(It’s) my uniform. It makes it easy, because every day you put on the same thing and you don’t have to think about it – one less thing in your life.” Holmes’ statements would ultimately bite him, summing up his hectic business career in the microcosm: style rather than substance, image projection on integrity.

Steve Jobs has long been associated with turtlenecks. Credit: Justin Sullivan / Getty Images North America / Getty Images

As trivial as it may seem, this detail seemed to illuminate his character. According to a former employee, Holmes’ taste for sweaters was a conscious channel of the late Apple supremo Steve Jobs, who was rarely photographed without one of the many black Issey Miyake turtlenecks he owned. His reputation as a non-conformist was associated with his faithful basic wardrobe, his black turtlenecks projecting a cool intellect and general casualness. They suggested that he was another type of businessman – a “visionary” who did not follow the rules of the board. If he had dressed like Bill Gates or Jeff Bezos, would we really remember him as anything other than an unusually savvy CEO?

There is an obvious question here: how could a basic garment accumulate such high signifiers? The answer lies in its very simplicity. The attractiveness of the turtleneck rests largely on what it is not: it gives the classic shirt-tie combination a sleek appearance and the T-shirt seems shapeless and slobbery, striking this ideal point otherwise inaccessible between formality and carefree. It is elegant enough to be worn under a suit jacket, but casual and comfortable enough for repeated daily wear.

Audrey Hepburn pictured on the terrace of the Hammetschwand restaurant at the top of Bürgenstock, Switzerland. Credit: Graphic house / Archive photos / Getty Images

Developed at the end of the 19th century as a practical garment for polo players (hence the British name: the “polo collar”), it was originally a functional design widely worn by athletes, workers, sailors and soldiers. But at the dawn of the 20th century, European proto-bohemians already saw possibilities in the elegant functionality of the garment, which sounded harmoniously with the ideals of embryonic modernist design.

Much of the credit for the subsequent popularity of the turtleneck can be attributed to the British playwright Noël Coward, who wore it regularly during a period of its heyday in the 1920s. Although he said that his adoption of the garment was primarily for reasons of comfort, it became a trademark which immediately suggested disdain for the convention. In any case, it made its way, largely because of its daring possibilities. The tirelessly androgynous actress Marlene Dietrich savored the turtleneck, combining one with a loose male suit and a smile heard in an advertising photograph of the early 1930s. The writer Evelyn Waugh, meanwhile, believed that was “more practical for lust because it forgoes all the little romantic gadgets like nails and ties.”

German actress Marlene Dietrich, pictured here in 1971, continued to wear black turtlenecks later in life. Credit: George Stroud / Hulton Archives / Getty Images

But the moment of true turtleneck glory did not arrive before the end of the Second World War, when the cultural renaissance of Paris after the occupation made it a must for aspiring existentialists around the world. The garment has teamed up with writers, artists, musicians and glamorous movie stars associated with the city: Juliette Greco, Yves Montand, Jacques Brel and Miles Davis, to name a few. Audrey Hepburn notably co-opted the look in Fred Astaire’s “Funny Face” vehicle in 1957 in Paris and where Hepburn went, other Hollywood stars followed.

More importantly, French associations – moody, chic, deeply serious – earned the turtleneck clandestine credibility in the United States in the 1950s. Over the next two decades, everyone from Lou Reed and Joan Didion to Eldridge Cleaver and Gloria Steinem, was pictured wearing one. Bob Dylan was rarely seen without one in his so-called “electric period” from 1965-1966. That same decade, Andy Warhol adopted the black turtleneck as his signature look, pairing it with shades and a soft wig. It was arguably the most effective renovation in the history of art; her pre-celebrity outfit consisted of preppy suits and ties.

Fashions, however, will always lend themselves to parody, and with that, an unworthy slide in the gutter. The 1970s saw the turtleneck worn in a range of bright, vivid colors that killed any illusion of freshness it might have given its wearer – take Leonardo DiCaprio’s wardrobe in this year’s “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”, for example – and, moreover, the standard black variant became a laughable emblem of pretension in the years that followed. In the 1997 film “Tomorrow Never Dies”, the character of Jonathan Pryce, a media tycoon of the Murdoch type, wears a black turtleneck in almost all the scenes; the gaze replaces his pride, his megalomania and his fatal overestimation of his intellectual capacities. Presumably, Elizabeth Holmes was not paying attention.

However, the turtleneck was still too useful, too practical, too cool, to be never thrown into the dustbin of history. If in doubt, check out these classic monochrome photographs of the Velvet Underground, or Steve McQueen in “Bullitt” (1968), or Angela Davis in full radical attire around 1969. The list could go on.

A brief history of the fashion show

But as a turtleneck enthusiast, my favorite image of the garment will always be the first representation of it, to my knowledge. Painted in 1898, when he was only 26 years old, the best self-portrait of the German artist Bernhard Pankok is captured just above the waistline, framed against the window of a simply decorated room. His wild hair, his wispy mustache and his expression of supreme confidence look back at the young Rembrandt, but the historic tribute is biased by the tight black turtleneck he wears.

In terms of composition and dress, Pankok’s choice of clothes gives up the foreign thrift store of the fashions of the time – shirt collar, jacket, tie – and lets us contemplate the essence of the painting and the characteristics of his subject. Long before the rest of the world spread, oblivious to the pop-cultural overtones that this singularly practical garment would acquire, Pankok distilled the essence of modernity into a single image. He presents himself as a man of the 20th century before the fact and, without knowing it, one for the 21st as well.