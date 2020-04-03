How strange it seems now.

So the question is no longer – will we have a recession – but how deep will it be? And how quickly will the economy recover?

You will hear economists uttering sentences like V, L and U to describe the range of possibilities.

V shape: The hope is that given The hope is that given billions of dollars in government assistance , the economy can activate a switch as quickly as it stops. Once the spread of the virus slows, businesses will be able to open their doors, people will return to work, and the economy will recover quickly. This is what economists call a V-shaped recession, and some believe it is possible now that the Federal Reserve and Congress have committed trillions of dollars to save the economy.

But this scenario largely depends on the virus.

Morgan Stanley economists predict a sharp economic decline followed by a rapid rebound. They predict that the US gross domestic product will contract at an annual rate of 30% in the second quarter, much deeper than any other quarterly decline ever recorded. But after that, they think that GDP will increase at an annualized rate of 29% from July to September.

As bad as it sounds, this is actually an optimistic forecast, as no one knows how long it will take the United States to contain the coronavirus pandemic and ease social distancing. Morgan Stanley forecasts assume that the outbreaks will peak in April or early May, and companies will reopen soon after.

L-shaped: The worst case scenario is that the virus is not contained, that social distancing measures remain in place during the summer and that businesses and consumers will take years to recover. In this case, the economic recovery could take the form of an L.

This is what happened after the Great Recession. It took four years for economic activity to return to its pre-recession peak. Even then, a majority of Americans still did not feel recovered.

The Great Depression, which began in 1929, was even more severe and was followed by a painfully slow recovery during the Second World War. These L-shaped recoveries are more like a hockey stick with a long tail. No one wants an L-shaped recovery, and so far most economists don’t predict this outcome.

U-shaped: There’s also an intermediate scenario: it’s the U-shaped recession, and it might be the most likely today.

A U-shaped recession is like a bathtub, said Simon Johnson, former chief economist of the International Monetary Fund.

“You come in. You stay. The sides are slippery. You know, there may be bumpy stuff in the bottom, but you don’t get out of the tub for a long time,” he told PBS in 2009 In other words In other words, the economy contracts, stays moderate for a while, and then goes up.

This is a plausible result following the coronavirus pandemic for several reasons.

Businesses, even with government assistance, will face increased uncertainty about the future. For business owners and managers, the pandemic has made a previously unthinkable situation real. Now that they have experienced a scenario where businesses are suddenly closed en masse across the country, this shock could damage their investments and change their behavior in the future, which would make some spending more prudent.

Although companies may eventually come back to life after the lifting of social distancing measures, this will not happen overnight.

As for consumer spending, the largest contributor to US economic activity, it is also unlikely to rebound immediately. This is due in part to declining earnings, particularly for workers who have been laid off or laid off.

But there is also a psychological impact, said Elena Duggar, president of the Moody’s Macroeconomic Council. The coronavirus pandemic has already disrupted human behavior in a dramatic way, ranging from social distancing to toilet tissue to buy panic. Consumers are likely to be wary of making big purchases even when the economy comes back to life. They’re unlikely to suddenly return to their pre-coronavirus spending levels, said Duggar.

Finally, expenses that would have occurred in the second quarter will not necessarily be offset later in the year. Travelers whose school breaks have been canceled are unlikely to take two summer vacations. Consumers aren’t going to eat double the restaurant meal or go to the movie theater later in the year, simply because they missed these things in the spring.

“There is going to be a significant portion of economic activity that will be lost forever,” said Duggar.

Nevertheless, businesses and consumers will eventually recover – and may do so sooner than after the Great Recession, said Duggar. Hence its U-shaped forecasts.

Uncertainty and unknowns

However, all of this – the form of the recession and its duration – is very uncertain. And it depends on a big unknown: the evolution of the virus.

In a recent report , McKinsey’s consultants and economists from Oxford Economics presented nine different economic scenarios. In one of the most encouraging results, in which the virus is successfully controlled and economic restrictions are lifted after two to three months, economic activity drops by 8% in the first half, then returns to its level before the pandemic at the end of 2020.

However, if the virus is not contained in the second quarter and social distancing measures continue over the summer, McKinsey expects GDP to take more than two years to return to its previous level. the coronavirus.

“If we’re in a situation where a third of the workforce is unable to get to work during the summer, you’re going to see a lot of bankruptcies. You’re going to see a lot of debt default “The longer it takes, the more permanent the damage to businesses and individuals,” said Susan Lund, partner of McKinsey and co-author of the report.

“It all depends first and foremost on how quickly we can control the virus.”